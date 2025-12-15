BREAKING: Cal Hire $100M NFL QB’s Coach as New OC Under Tosh Lupoi

Following a 7-5 record, the California Golden Bears fired head coach Justin Wilcox. Now, Tosh Lupoi has taken over the reins, and among the many things, the new head coach is bringing over a coaching rehaul. According to the latest report, Cal is bringing in a new offensive coordinator.

Landing straight from the NFL, Jordan Somerville is set to be the new offensive coordinator, calling plays at Cal, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Over his three-year tenure as an assistant quarterbacks coach, Jordan mentored QB Baker Mayfield to the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination and more honors. In 2024, Mayfield arrived in Tampa, signing a 3-year, $100 million deal.

Before joining Tampa, he had collegiate coaching experience at Oregon as an assistant QB coach.

Presently, there is no official statement released by Cal. It is possible that OC Bryan Harsin will be fired or perhaps retained in a new role.

This is a developing story