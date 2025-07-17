Jordon Hudson Asks for Peace After Bill Belichick Faced Brutal Shots at ESPYs

Ah, man. What a night! And we don’t mean it in a really good way. We mean it in a ‘sitting on the edge of our seat, every time Shane Gillis held the microphone’ kind of way. Guys, we all love a good ESPYs moment. Those surprise cameos, teary award speeches, and the occasional roast that leaves you laughing and cringing at the same time. But this year, Shane Gillis focused on that last part a bit too much. With cameras rolling and the whole sports world watching, the comedian went full throttle on the roasting. And yet again, Bill Belichick found his relationship becoming the target of a joke.

The comedian dropped one of the sharpest jabs of the night straight at Bill. He said, “A bookie is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend before bedtime.” But it gets even worse. He continued, “They do; they read the very hor-y caterpillar. The little engine that could, but needed a pill first. And, of course, good night, b—bs.” And the crowd erupted into a mix of shocked laughter and secondhand embarrassment. It was a full-on jab scene disguised as an awards show punchline. And for anyone who’s been following the Belichick–Jordon Hudson storyline? That one hit real close to home.

But instead of responding with a tweetstorm, a clapback, or even a statement, Jordon Hudson did something almost too classy for today’s internet: she posted a story on Instagram, punctuated with a single sticker that read “Quiet.” That’s it. No caption. No drama. Just an elegantly subtle sticker. This is the polar opposite of how Jordon usually treats trolls, which is bashing them any chance she gets.

If we had a nickel for every time someone made a joke about the Bill Belichick-Jordan Hudson relationship, we’d surpass Oregon’s Nike sponsorship budget in, like, three days. The couple has already been dissected from every angle: age gap, lifestyle, public sightings, you name it. And now, with Gillis turning their relationship into ESPY-level material, Jordon’s emoji said what many couldn’t: let the man live. Let them live. As social media swirled with takes and TikToks, she offered a reminder that not every joke needs a reply.

So what’s the takeaway here? Nothing, just if you’re going to have an award show, it’d be much better not to invite a serial comedian to host it. But people never learn, do they? Ricky Gervais did it at the Golden Globes. Jake Whitewall did it at the F1 launch party, and now Shane Gillis did it at the ESPYs. But if you’re going with them, just lie back and take a chill pill (get it?). Moreover, if you find yourself being the subject of the joke, be like Jordon Hudson. Well, she had achieved perfection in responding to trolls because, you know, practice makes perfect.

Jordan Hudson’s fiery replies

You remember when we said Hudson does not forgive a troll. Here’s the proof. There was a drama that started to unfold in a recent Instagram post of Jordon Hudson. She was being targeted by a stalker, and she took matters into her own hands. Hudson confronted what she claims is a full-blown harassment campaign, allegedly carried out by one person: Irene Lopez. “Your account was created in July of 2025… Suspicious,” she wrote to a now-deleted account, setting the stage for a very public takedown.

In the following replies, she made her point sharper, commenting, “Is this another Irene Lopez burner account??” and following it up with a mic-drop moment: “Goodnight, Irene. It’s time for creepy internet stalkers to go to bed now. 😘”

But Hudson didn’t stop there. She tied Irene Lopez to British tabloid journalist Daniel Bates, writing, “Irene Lopez, I think you should take this nonsense back to Daniel Bates at the Daily Mail or to your Kernersville pastor pal, Michael Hunter.” Bates, who’s covered Hudson and Belichick extensively, was indirectly accused of getting his scoops from the very person Hudson claims is behind the online smear campaign.

To back her claims, Hudson pointed to multiple burner accounts she believes are linked to the same person. “We are now at double-digit burner accounts,” she commented, adding, “Her pastor friend, Michael Hunter, ratted out her identity.” Hudson sees it as a well-orchestrated attack on both her and Belichick’s public image. So. when we say, Hudson’s reply to Shane Gillis was not ‘Hudson-like’, we really do mean it.