Jordon Hudson Breaks Silence With Cryptic Taylor Swift Reference After Pablo Torre Threatens Bill Belichick’s UNC With Lawsuit

It’s been quite some time since Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick first connected. And until now, the hate bandwagon has constantly made innumerable rounds about her. As the duo continues to navigate one hardship after another, one thing’s for sure. Hudson will not be silenced, try what you may. She’s been accused of ‘elder abuse,’ being ‘controlling,’ and heaps of other such labels. But Hudson is still standing strong. She now finds inspiration in global pop star Taylor Swift, who scored a major win of her own. People who thought Hudson was going to take a break, once again, stand corrected.

Hudson is coming off a fresh attack of trolls, which came after the CBS Sunday Morning drama went viral. Bill Belichick was in the process of giving an interview when the host decided to prod at his relationship. That’s when Hudson piped up from the side, “We’re not talking about this,” before Belichick said anything. And that’s all it took for her to become a target for the nth time. Yet, she has not backed down. Hudson is still very much with Belichick, which has become the talking point of UNC football. Now, she finds resilience in Taylor Swift’s benchmark career move.

Taylor Swift famously bought back the master recordings of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital. She announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram post with the caption, “All of the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me.” Swift faced off against Scooter Braun, who initially held the rights when his company purchased Big Machine Label Group in 2019. Braun then sold her masters to Shamrock Capital for a whopping $405 million in 2020. A fight that has spanned 6 years has now come to a glorious end for the artist. Here’s how Jordon Hudson made her support known.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She reposted a tweet on X that read, “taylor swift owning her master while justin bieber had to sell his, kanye at his lowest, kim irrelvant, and scooter braun going broke taylor swift always wins in the end.” Hudson added, “Live. Laugh. Love. KARMA.” Is this her taking a dig at all her haters and telling them to be wary of what they say?

Unlike Swift, who now has more control over her career, Hudson had to step away from her own. “I have faced a slow, exterior erasure of my strong, individual identity,” she wrote in a letter to BlackOut, her last cheerleading team, explaining why she withdrew from the group last year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bill Belichick still hasn’t been able to enjoy the limelight that should’ve come his way when he entered college football. If all the uproar about his relationship was not all, he also now has a potential lawsuit to deal with.

Pablo Torre forces UNC to come clean or face the law

Some people have taken a keen interest in following the Bill Belichick-Jordan Hudson relationship timeline. Among them is podcaster and ex-ESPN personality Pablo Torre. He runs a special show called Pablo Torre Finds Out, and also generally discusses the happenings of this very public relationship. Now, he is threatening UNC with a lawsuit if they do not comply with public records requests he has put in related to the program.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I don’t know why this should be vague or ambiguous. If you’re listening, like, it’s not like, ‘Show me your emails,’ as if there is no expectation of it. It’s, ‘You get as part of the pact between a public university and the federal government, you get things in exchange for what feels like a reasonable level of transparency.’ So we can tell what is this public money going towards? It’s standard operating procedure, and if we don’t — if we feel like they are not obliging their legal obligations, we will certainly pursue avenues to make it so,” Torre said in a May 28 episode of NFL on NBC.

Belichick is a public employee because UNC is a public institution and is thereby liable to deliver when the state asks. He might have full authority over what he does with the Tar Heels football, but he is answerable to the public because of his new job. What UNC hoped to achieve by getting someone of the veteran’s stature and might is a far cry from what is currently unfolding at Chapel Hill. While Jordon Hudson finds motivation in Taylor Swift, who does Bill Belichick resort to?