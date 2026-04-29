Jordon Hudson Calls Out Pat McAfee For Misunderstanding Bill Belichick on Air

Jordon Hudson is not someone who lets things slide, especially when Bill Belichick is involved. So when Pat McAfee misunderstood a viral moment and linked Belichick to a Super Bowl ring mix-up, Hudson quickly stepped in to correct it. The whole thing began during her cheerleading trip to Florida.

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Bill Belichick went to Florida on April 25 to support Jordon Hudson at her cheerleading competition. Hudson, who is 25, took part in the event with her team called Code Black. During the competition, Hudson and her teammates perform in the International Coed Non-Tumbling division at Cheerleading Worlds. They do very well and win the championship, making it a big moment for the team.

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Throughout the whole event, Bill Belichick stayed by Jordon Hudson’s side and supported her, making sure she felt happy and celebrated after her team’s big win. But then something confusing happens. A video of people sitting in the audience went viral online. In that video, ring designer Santwon McCray is also present at the event, and he is wearing rings that he designed himself.

Pat McAfee sees the video and misunderstands that Bill Belichick has given him his Super Bowl rings just for the day. Because of this, he says, “And Bill giving the guy a Super Bowl ring for the day, saying, hey, this is what it could be.” However, that is not true. McCray is not wearing a ring given by Belichick. He is actually wearing his own rings because he is a ring designer, and those rings belong to him.

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Pointing that straight out, Jordon Hudson directly called him out by posting a story about the misunderstanding on Instagram. “Hey @designsbysantwon. Send @patmcafeeshow a CB 3Peat & the bill,” Hudson said on her IG story. Well, one thing is pretty clear: even though both of their relationships get a lot of hate, Hudson always backs Belichick up in every situation.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 16: NFL, American Football Herren, USA analyst Bill Belichick looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 16 Falcons at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240916077

Back in March 2025, one person sent Jordon Hudson a message on Instagram saying that her relationship was “insane.” Instead of ignoring it, Hudson chose to respond. She replied strongly, saying, “messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them… is insane.” By doing this, she showed that she was not afraid to stand up for herself.

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Last year, during the NFL Honors event in February, Snoop Dogg made a joke about Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s relationship. He said he remembers a time when “Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet,” which points to their big age gap. When Hudson heard the joke, she first looked surprised. It catches her off guard because the comment is made in front of a large audience.

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However, she did not react negatively for long. After the initial surprise, she joined Belichick and the rest of the audience in laughing at the joke. This moment showed that even though people make fun of their relationship in public, Hudson handles it calmly. She does not get upset and instead chooses to laugh along. Yet despite being strong, there was one particular incident that shook her completely.

Jordon Hudson doubles down on Bill Belichick’s CBS Sports incident

Jordon Hudson talks about a hard moment from her past while also celebrating a happy moment in the present. She shared several pictures after her cheerleading team won.

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Her post clearly shows both happiness and reflection. On one side, she celebrates her team’s success and the big achievement they just earned. On the other side, the final image and her message remind people that she has gone through a difficult time before this.

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In the caption, she connects both moments by writing, “Last April 27th, I went to bed, crushed by the weight of the world. This April 27th, I woke up on top of it.” With this, she explains that last year was very hard for her, but now she feels strong and proud after her recent success.

Last year, this moment happened during Bill Belichick’s CBS News Sunday Morning interview. During the interview, journalist Tony Dokoupil asked how Hudson and Belichick met. Hudson quickly stepped in and said, “We’re not talking about this,” and when he asked again, she firmly repeated, “No,” which made the moment feel awkward on camera.

The interview got a lot of attention after it aired. Later, Dokoupil explained in a voiceover, “It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on.” He also said that Hudson was a “constant presence” during the interview, as she sat nearby while Belichick talked about his book.

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After the interview, Hudson faced criticism from people online, and the weight remains in her heart. But despite all of it, both of them stand beside each other, ignoring the outside noise.