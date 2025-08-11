Jordon Hudson Doesn’t Hold Back on Female Journalists amid Her Alleged New Bill Belichick Role

Looks like Jordan Hudson just put gasoline on the media fire, and lit the match herself. Ever since her relationship with Bill Belichick became public, the scrutiny has been intense. Now, she’s fueling the fire further after a conflict with female journalists. She’s gone from weathering Snoop Dogg’s age gap pun to online trolls, but now she’s wading into controversy, creating a situation even Bill Belichick’s strategic prowess can’t manage. No wonder she’s stirred up serious trouble, and the fallout could be tougher to handle than a game lost in the final minutes.

It seems Jordon Hudson unexpectedly called podcaster Charlotte Wilder, and things got awkward. Hudson was unhappy with The Athletic’s reporting on her relationship with Belichick and wasn’t thrilled with Wilder and Hill’s “Miss Maine” episode either. And Wilder laid it all out on The Sports Gossip Show: “She’s yelling at me. She’s crying. She said that she finished the rest of the Miss main episode, and she didn’t like what we said. And I was like, wait, what? I was like, “I thought we’d been talking about the Miss main episode that we did that.”

Even Madeline Hill chimed in and said, “It felt like all the decisions she makes kind of reflect that for her against the world. She’s going to say whatever she wants. She’s going to post on Instagram. She wants to be a public figure but also doesn’t want to be. It’s like you can’t have it both ways.” But it looks like even Jordan Hudson isn’t backing down this time. Then, the situation turned weird when Hudson, after expressing her anger, canceled an interview she’d previously agreed to. According to Wilder and Hill, the entire argument occurred over the phone, with no recording, meaning their account is the only one available.

Then comes in the shocker. Turns out Jordan Hudson has no intention of backing down. As she shares a story from Heather A. Soukas’s IG, where the video of the entire discussion was posted with a caption, “This was such a disappointing take for me. <<She shouldn’t because the money/game means more to someone else?? Because of her boyfriend?? >> Be real. Do I have to seriously argue against [female!] sports journalists that @jordon is justified in pursuing @missmeusa and @missamerica for her own career and interests regardless of who she is dating?” Looks like the entire drama just got interesting.

So the entire Miss Maine USA pageant drama was about Hudson accusing winner Shelby Howell of cheating. Reports indicate Hudson made an unannounced, late-night call to a journalist, alleging Howell wasn’t a genuine Maine resident. Although Howell, originally from San Diego but residing in Bangor, met the eligibility requirements by providing documentation and obtaining a Maine driver’s license, critics like Hudson argued that her connection to the state was superficial, calling it “state hopping,” a common tactic used to increase winning chances.

The controversy escalated after The Sports Gossip Show let it out. On top of that Wilder recounted that Hudson began the call by jokingly introducing herself as “the president of your universe,” referencing the episode. The conversation then shifted between friendly and critical tones. Hudson questioned the hosts about their suggestion that her participation might hinder contestants who “needed” the opportunity more, and why they didn’t report her claim about Howell’s residency. Wilder described Hudson’s communication as “word salad,” filled with legal jargon and repetitive points, making it difficult to understand. And it all ended up dissatisfying Hudson. But hold up the drama is just getting interesting.

Jordan Hudson bold claim on Bill Belichick’s life role

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, sparked a lot of buzz in the football world earlier this year, and now she’s back in the news as the college football season nears. Hudson was scheduled to be interviewed on The Sports Gossip Show with Charlotte Wilder and Madeline Hill, but according to TMZ Sports, she canceled before the recording. Though fans won’t hear from her directly, Wilder and Hill discussed their private conversation with Hudson, sharing what they learned.

During their chat, Hudson reportedly compared herself to Tree Paine, Taylor Swift’s publicist. Paine is a PR veteran with 30 years of experience, known for helping Swift maintain her public image. Wilder and Hill said Hudson “agrees she’s like Taylor Swift’s publicist” and even sees herself as the PR equivalent of Belichick. She claimed Belichick’s social media received a lot of positive attention until people realized she was managing it. This self-perception suggests she believes she plays a key role in managing his public image, at least in her own estimation.

According to TMZ, Wilder and Hill said Hudson was “managing his image on social media” and mentioned she’d intervened to stop a CBS News interview question, which caused some controversy. They also claimed that Hudson, unlike a professional PR person, “didn’t keep it together” during their phone calls. Well, one thing is pretty clear: it’s a “learning experience” for Hudson that highlights the gap between budding PR players and pros like Tree Paine.