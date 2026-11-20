Few people connected to the sports world have watched their personal and business lives collide in public as quickly as Jordon Hudson. Her name has been tied to Bill Belichick since 2023, and it now appears in two separate legal fights that surfaced within about two weeks of each other.

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One involves a pawn shop in California, while the other involves a porch camera clip from a Massachusetts rental. On the surface, the two have nothing in common, yet each adds to a growing paper trail around her.

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“Jordon Hudson, the 25-year-old romantically linked to Bill Belichick in recent years, is now facing a trademark battle over the use of ‘Gold Digger,’” wrote Alex Raskin of the Daily Mail.

The Gold Digger has been a pawn shop in Elk Grove, California, south of the Sacramento area since 2008. Hudson filed a similar application in August 2025 through her Massachusetts company, TCE Rights Management, seeking to use the name on key chains and jewelry.

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On November 16, 2026, the pawn shop filed a formal opposition asking the USPTO to block it. The matter is still pending.

Massachusetts state records obtained by the Daily Mail reportedly show Hudson still operates 18 companies connected to Belichick. Almost all are registered at a Hingham address, which the North Carolina head coach also uses for his Nantucket property companies.

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Hudson filed annual reports for 14 of them in July 2026 and made changes to four others. TCE Rights Management was set up to handle trademarks and copyrights, and its applications include “Chapel Bill,” a nod to the Chapel Hill campus, along with “All-Belichick Team” and “All-Time Belichick Team.”

That filing history has not gone smoothly either, as the USPTO refused four of the company’s 2025 applications: “Do Your Job (Bill’s Version),” “Ignore the Noise (Bill’s Version),” “The Belestrator (Bill’s Version)” and “No Days Off (Bill’s Version).”

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The New England Patriots had trademarked similar phrases in 2009, 2013 and 2017, and the office cited the risk of consumer confusion.

The second matter is a civil lawsuit Hudson filed on November 6 in Suffolk County Superior Court against Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan, who own a rental property in Winthrop, Massachusetts.

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She accuses them of invasion of privacy, breach of contract, and unfair and deceptive conduct and is asking for damages, attorney fees, a jury trial, and an order barring them from sharing her private information with third parties.

The case traces back to a four-day Airbnb stay around June 2023, when Hudson was 22 and Belichick, then coaching the Patriots, was 70. During the trip, one of the owners allegedly texted Hudson about parking and included a link to Ring footage of Belichick walking to and from the house without a shirt.

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The complaint says the footage was recorded and saved without either person’s knowledge or approval. When Hudson asked for it to be deleted, the owner allegedly answered with a caveat.

“We will delete it from Ring, but as you know, unfortunately, videos are never totally deleted,” McDevitt allegedly replied.

The footage later went public, and the messages that followed form a key part of the complaint.

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“I absolutely did not leak this video to Twitter or anyone,” the defendant reportedly told Hudson. In May 2025, though, the owner allegedly admitted sending it around. “We had sent it to a few people initially, wondering, is this him, isn’t it him, and I don’t know what happened from there,” the owner said.

Hudson says the leak in November 2023 put a relationship out in the open that she wanted to keep private. She also says the tabloid stories that followed made her a target of ridicule.

According to her, a second porch video of Belichick ended up with journalist Pablo Torre too, and he used it on his podcast in May 2025. She complained to Airbnb, and the company took the property off its site.

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Several media outlets have reported that Hudson and Belichick, who are almost 50 years apart in age, ended their romantic relationship in late 2025.