Jordon Hudson Fights Back After Getting Mocked For Shaming Bill Belichick’s HOF Snub

One of the biggest shockers this offseason is Bill Belichick getting snubbed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. The 73-year-old did not receive the required votes for first-ballot induction, falling short of the 45-of-50 threshold. Why? They say it’s Spygate and Deflategate. But now, more information is leaking.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, posted an Instagram screenshot on February 3 showing a possible joke of an alleged email from the Pro Football Hall of Fame notifying her that an order for three Hall of Fame patches had been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” She tagged the Hall in the caption and asked, “Hey, what were the ‘unforeseen circumstances’? 🤣”

The post didn’t take long for the comments to start flowing, and they were not very sympathetic to her. One user mocked her maturity saying, “You act like your in tenth grade.”

Jordon Hudson didn’t ignore it. She fired back with a blunt reply.

“You spell like you’re in 3rd grade.”

Despite the comments on Jordon’s post, the overall sentiment within football circles is that old Bill was not treated fairly. Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner had his own opinions that covered both sides of the issues.

“Bill Belichick NOT getting into the HOF! Most accomplished coach, by far, our league has ever seen! As much of a No-Brainer, 1st Ballot guy as we’ve had! I will look forward to hearing from those voters that didn’t vote for him and why!” Warner posted on X on January 28.

But then he provided a counter point in the same post. “How flippantly so many competitors, players and coaches, address the “cheating” scandals! I have no idea what really happened, to what extent any of it went, etc… but the integrity of competition is always the most important thing to me! It’s what’s makes sports great, who, on equal ground, out performs another during the competition… fair & square… win or lose!!”

The stats are too big to discount though. Eight Super Bowl titles, three NFL Coach of the Year awards, All-Decade Teams in the 2000s and 2010s, the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. People with half of the accolades of Bill have been easily chosen as first ballot. Spygate and Deflategate were the initial explanations floating around publicly. What’s changed now is how openly other factors are being discussed.

According to insiders familiar with the voting process, Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson came up repeatedly. One source described it as an “unavoidable topic,” with voters openly debating whether it belonged in a legacy moment.

“This wasn’t whispered. It was discussed. People kept asking, ‘Do we really want this to be part of his legacy right now?’” an insider revealed. “The word ‘creepy’ came up more than once.”

“Not illegal. Not immoral. But deeply uncomfortable,” another said. “And voters see themselves as guardians of the game’s image.”

Image and reputation counts. Bill Belichick isn’t retired and out of sight. He’s in Chapel Hill, coaching college football, walking sidelines again, adjusting to a different kind of spotlight.

Jordon has always come off as something that the media and the football community found hard to stomach. Though she did go viral with her sideline antics, it was the large age gap between her and Bill that was at the root of the issue. Simply put, the viewers were uncomfortable watching a living legend like Bill, at his ripe age of 73, be seen romantically linked to someone who was just 24. But considering all of the off the field issues and scandals that many current Hall of Famers have been involved with in the past, this appears to be something of an overreaction on the community’s part.

Many in the football community are now seeing this as a failure of the selection process. Stars like Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Johnson spoke out in favor of Bill. Tom Brady called it “completely ridiculous” and said no coach should ever be first ballot if Bill Belichick isn’t. Now, Jordon Hudson appears to be escalating, not backing off. And she’s not letting this go away quietly.

Jordon Hudson’s revenge plan for Bill Belichick’s HoF snub

According to PEOPLE, Jordon Hudson is organizing a large celebration for Bill Belichick on August 8, the same date as the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The reported guest list includes Tom Brady, Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells, and others who had already planned to attend what they expected to be the legend’s induction weekend in Canton.

Other names floated by a source include Troy Aikman, Patrick Mahomes, Deion Sanders, LeBron James, and even Patriots owner Robert Kraft. They’ve all given a piece of their minds on the curious vote. Urban Meyer has publicly criticized the snub as well, calling Bill Belichick a close friend and saying the standard doesn’t make sense if he isn’t first ballot.

Bill Belichick won’t be eligible again until 2027 and can remain on the ballot for up to 20 years. Statistically, he’ll get in. But you already know that wasn’t the point.