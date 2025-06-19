Jordon Hudson Forced To Address Bill Belichick Breakup Speculation After Signs Emerged

Ever since Jordon Hudson went quiet on Instagram, the internet knew something was up. The 24-year-old former cheerleader is known for her social media presence; however, the sudden silence is something that is quite unusual. Especially when you are dating a legend like Bill Belichick, now the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Many fans and media started speculating that Hudson and Belichick have broken up, and that is why she isn’t active on social media.

The 50-year age gap between the couple was itself a hot topic, but these breakup rumors have ignited the fire even more. A few days back, Hudson made an Instagram post that fueled the ongoing speculations about her breakup with Belichick. Meanwhile, during a recent episode of “The Sports Gossip Show,” hosts Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder analyzed Hudson’s social media activity that hints at a potential breakup between the couple.

Wilder started things off by talking about Hudson’s recent Instagram post. “She recently posted on the grid for the first time in a long time,” Wilder said. “And it was a picture of her face with glitter, and there was no caption, but there was a song, and the song was ‘The smallest man who ever lived’ by Miss Taylor Allison Swift. And to this, I say, did they break up?” Hill replied, ”That feels like a breakup post. It feels like a breakup post. That song, for context, is like about a man who’s, pardon my French, a little b—ch. Is she implying that Bill Belichick is a little b—ch?”

Wilder then mentioned the infamous CBS interview, where Hudson interrupted Belichick. “It’s a song about a man who like steals all of your light from you. Like if she had posted this after they did that disastrous CBS interview. I would be like this probably applies to the journalist who did the CBS interview, right?” Wilder said.

The man that Wilder mentions is none other than Pablo Torre, the journalist who has broken several news stories about the couple. In his most recent report about the duo, Torre uncovered the truth behind the famous ring-cam video that told the world about the couple. Hudson has taken issue with Torre’s reporting. However, hours after the discussion between Hill and Wilder, Jordon posted an Instagram story, which probably seems like a reply to all the breakup rumors.

A hand-on-hand picture, with both wearing rings with no caption, no explanation, just the image, and guess what, it was none other than Belichick. Well, Hudson just left fans guessing whether they actually broke up or she just trolled the media circus around them. However, this latest Instagram story could be her subtle way of saying, ‘We’re good, mind your own business.’ The photo is a throwback to the time when Jordon Hudson and Belichick walked the red carpet at the NFL Honors event.

Jordon Hudson takes aim at Belichick’s ex amid breakup rumors

Hudson recently made an appreciation post for her friend Melissa Sapini, a former Miss Massachusetts. But a line from the heartfelt post grabbed fans’ attention, involving ‘Nantucket Socialites.’ “I know you’ll continue to shine, to transform, and to take up space-even when others threaten you and insist you don’t belong. For example, the ‘Nantucket socialites’…”, Hudson wrote on Instagram while praising Sapini.

This wasn’t just a random name-drop, as fans were quick to link the phrase to Belichick’s ex-partner, Linda Holliday. Those who aren’t familiar, this is what really happened: Holliday allegedly confronted both Hudson and Sapini during a Christmas party in December 2024. Apparently, they showed up without Holliday’s approval, and it didn’t go well with the famous TV host. Holliday pulled Sapini aside and warned her by saying, “If you value your current title, you should think twice about who your friends are,” Holliday said, as reported by TMZ Sports. She also claimed to have “a lot of influential friends in the pageant organization.”

However, both Sapni and Hudson chose to remain silent until the former cheerleader’s recent Instagram post, which has finally revealed the ‘not-so-happy’ interaction between them. But now that Hudson seems to have shut down all the breakup rumors with Belichick, she would be hoping to stay away from all kinds of controversies, at least for a while.