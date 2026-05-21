Jordon Hudson Goes After NBC Journalist After Taking Stand For Bill Belichick Against CBS

On April 27, 2025, Bill Belichick sat down for a seemingly harmless interview with CBS Sports alongside his 25-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, which turned into a major PR disaster for the duo. In a viral moment, when the interviewer, Tony Dokoupil, asked where the couple met for the first time, Hudson abruptly weighed in, “We’re not talking about this.” That was enough fuel for the media to turn it into a controversy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ever since the interview, Hudson’s actions within and outside the UNC program have come under intense scrutiny. Reports emerged (mostly from NBC’s Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio) of her “controlling decisions” in Belichick’s program, while the UNC HC was portrayed as “losing control,” as he seemingly did in that CBS interview. A year after the interview, Belichick spoke out, accusing CBS of deception. Rallying behind him is also Jordon Hudson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike Florio is still complaining about a coach who pivoted away from ‘Pro Football’ 2+ years ago,” Hudson wrote on X, replying to journalist Mike Florio’s one article. What was in Florio’s article?

Ever since Belichick and Hudson’s CBS interview last year, the UNC head coach has refused to comment on the controversy. Even as more reports from Mike Florio emerged of Hudson making decisions at his program, the program allegedly “banned” the 25-year-old from the facility. Although Belichick issued a statement clarifying Hudson’s position at UNC, there was still radio silence on his CBS interview, the initial trigger moment. But not anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought the interview I had with them was done very deceptively, and I’ve asked for the transcript from them, and they won’t give it to me,” Belichick said about his CBS Sports interview, appearing with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “They’ve done it with others. I’m not really sure what that policy is. So, I’m kinda confused about some of the things they say they are. But I don’t really see them living up to the trust that they talk about.”

Mike Florio’s article was in response to Belichick’s scathing statements against CBS Sports. Since Belichick claimed that the “unedited” version of the CBS interview would portray Hudson’s interruption moment differently, Florio has argued that it probably won’t. Not just that, Mike Florio argued in his article that if CBS released the unedited version, it would likely make the couple “look worse.” That was enough for Hudson to react on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time, though, Hudson has called out Mike Florio for his reports on Belichick and her. She has a publicly adversarial, one-sided feud, stemming from Florio’s reports. Last spring, Florio wrote several critical pieces about Hudson and Belichick, ranging from facility access issues to the head coach’s PR fallout. Even Belichick took a personal, subtle shot at Florio on the Pat McAfee show, claiming “Pro Football Talk is not a good source for me.” As for Hudson, she has also weighed in on CBS Sports after Belichick’s comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordon Hudson rallied behind Belichick’s demand to CBS Sports

After the CBS interview went viral, Hudson revived her dormant X account (Jordanbella) and went on a retweet spree. She amplified posts defending her interruption and portraying it as being protective of Belichick. Later in November, when Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy criticized Belichick and indirectly Hudson, she DM’d him personally with a thumbs-down emoji. Now, she is taking CBS Sports’ interviewer, Tony Dokoupil, head-on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Hudson reposted a video of Dokoupil, who spoke at the time about accountability in storytelling. “Release the unedited transcript. Release the unedited footage. Holding it to you,” Hudson wrote in her story.

It remains to be seen whether, after both Hudson’s and Belichick’s public claims, CBS will release the full, unedited interview footage. For now, though, Hudson is busy with her project of raking in copyrights on Belichick’s name and related materials. She has actively filed trademarks, including ‘Gold Digger,’ ‘Chapel Bill,’ and No Days Off (Belichick’s version).’