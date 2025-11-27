Jordon Hudson Launches Desperate Attempt to Expose Pablo Torre Before Suing Him Legally; Move Backfires

Jordon Hudson has been in a constant back-and-forth with sports journalist Pablo Torre over the last few days. It started with her dig at the latter winning an award. Since then, the situation has escalated, with Bill Belichick’s girlfriend revealing that she plans to sue the former ESPN reporter. In the same vein, she launched a new attack last night, and it didn’t land at all.

Hudson quoted one of the comments under a Pablo Torre video about Riley Gaines. The comment called into question Torré’s funding. Jordon reposted it with a caption, doubling down on the original comment.

“What a phenomenal question. Who funds PTFO? Who is going to pull a Pablo Torre on Pablo Torre?” Hudson tweeted, resharing the post.

It didn’t take Torre long to respond to Hudson’s query/accusation. Even before he jumped in, other X users answered the question. To sum it up, the funding information of Pablo Torre Finds Out (PTFO) is publicly available, and Torre himself has revealed it several other times. The Athletic distributes the show through its networks, and Meadowlark Media funds the show. “They literally announce their sponsors at the start of each episode? Have you not even listened?” a fan even wrote.

The whole thing is hilarious. Since this comes after Hudson’s comment about legal action, one naturally wonders whether her legal suit will have any substance. More importantly, Pablo Torre always mentions the names of his two sponsors in every episode, as is the practice in podcasts. Meadowlark Media is the original producer of the show, and The Athletic came on board in August. Interestingly. Hudson might have given the former ESPN journalist the backing from The Athletic. The New York Times roped in Pablo Torre Finds Out three months after the infamous reportage of the CBS Sunday Morning drama. That episode is the pinnacle of his reportage on Hudson, after all.

Even if one empathizes with Hudson that the media has overblown the coverage of her relationship with Belichick, there have been times when she hasn’t helped the situation. The constant back-and-forth without any substance will not let the headlines die down if that’s her motive. There was nothing ‘burning’ in her question.

Jordon Hudson humbled by the community for her lack of research

Jordon Hudson thought she was going to rope in some supporters with her pointed attack on Pablo Torre. Instead, her shoHer short-sightedness in making such comments has harmed her own campaign, and people are now turning the tables on her because of this goof-up. “You need to drop it… you are digging a deeper hole,” one fan wrote in warning.

Earlier this month, Hudson attempted to make a statement during her battle with Pablo Torre in an Instagram post. She posed in front of a mirror wearing the same Navy sweatshirt from the CBS Sunday Morning controversy. On social media, Hudson regularly tries to counter Pablo Torre’s revelations. Unfortunately for Hudson, this misfired dig at the journalist makes her look bad.

“Pretty sure his advertisers are well known. Maybe have a grownup explain to you how this podcast thing works,” one fan commented. “He’s repeatedly invited you on the show. Why not go and ask him yourself? What are you hiding from?” another wrote.

Jordon Hudson, so far, has never spoken about her negative image at North Carolina in the media. Realistically, she wouldn’t want to share a platform with the man who is single-handedly bringing her down. Pablo Torre says that he’s heard from “sources” when he presents something new to learn about Jordon Hudson’s mysterious role in UNC. And it’s not just a handful. He told Vanity Fair that 11 such people had spoken with him for a tell-all about that Dunkin’ Donuts ad for the Super Bowl.

Jordon Hudson and Pablo Torre, funnily enough, have one thing in common: they can both show up with receipts to back their accusations. However, Torre clearly seems to have the better wits, as Hudson kind of set a trap for herself with those questions. This backfire is clearly a bad look for someone who is hell-bent on bringing Pablo Torre down.