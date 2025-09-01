Jordon Hudson Pulls Off Surprise Michael Jordan Stunt; Bill Belichick & UNC Pay The Price

North Carolina’s biggest experiment is set to roll out tonight. It’s a bet no other college football program has made in recent history. Bill Belichick’s 1 season as a CFB head coach is going to be a sight to see, because he’s not just planning for a good season. The legacy and scope of UNC football fall on his shoulders. The school’s bold “test drive” has already shown signs of backfiring on both Belichick and the program. And in the middle of all that surprise twist stand Jordon Hudson and the legendary Michael Jordan.

For decades, UNC football has been dormant, overshadowed entirely by the university’s basketball tradition. It was Belichick’s shocking arrival in Chapel Hill that reignited conversation around the program, pulling national attention back to a team that has long sat in the shadows. The university leadership wanted headlines, resources, and relevance. And in Belichick, they landed the biggest name imaginable. Alongside him came money, media attention, and Jordon Hudson.

The former cheerleader became the target of fans throughout college football, including those of UNC. But she is no stranger to strategy. Within UNC’s apparel collection, one design in particular has stolen the spotlight: a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Hair Jordan,” a deliberate play on Michael Jordan’s iconic Air Jordan brand. It also carries a silhouette of a woman with a football and a sentence that was the highlight of her UNC stay: “We’re not talking about this!” You’ve got to give it to the designers, and maybe Hudson herself, for coming up with this move.

Kenan Stadium will be sold out for all its home games, which is essentially the Bill Belichick effect. And it’s going to take over North Carolina football. Another play on words spotted in the merch racks is ‘Chapel Bill’, on some sweatshirts. Belichick and Jordon Hudson sure know how to make the best of situations, be it bad or worse. Last month, a rights management company owned by Belichick, of which Hudson is the CEO, filed trademark applications for 17 phrases relating to the HC. And just recently, the company filed another request to trademark ‘Gold Digger.’

But that one T-shirt is once again spoiling the fun for UNC fans as they unite to troll the collection.

Fans bring in Bill Belichick and UNC amidst this new drama

“This has gone too far (Regarding the shirt in the top right),” wrote one user below the post. The shirt they were referring to was the Jordon Hudson-inspired one. It sure is going to be a controversial sight if spotted in the stands. “Hair Jordon lol,” another fan wrote. The word play is too prominent to be ignored. Paired with the traditional Carolina blue, it’s going to have onlookers do a double-take for sure.

“Haven’t won a game yet btw,” wrote another user. The hype around Chapel Hill is astounding. But UNC will want to make as much profit from it, in case the results end up being against them. Revitalizing the football program at Chapel Hill was always the main agenda here. In the opening game, stars like Jordan, Julius Peppers, and Eric Church can be expected to attend, per Pete Thamel. North Carolina will never see a time like this, regardless of what happens in the TCU game.

“All Belichick has to do is win one league title. Just one. Get into the playoff once. Just once. And they will build him a statue,” another user wrote, with a skeptical lens on Bill Belichick’s grand debut as the Tar Heels’ head coach. Those expectations are possible for the icon to meet in the season, given his record in the NFL. But the priority for Belichick is really just to kick-start UNC football and keep it powered for the long run. Belichick memorabilia will only increase with time here.