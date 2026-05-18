Jordon Hudson Reacts After Tom Brady Cracks Bill Belichick Joke in Public

It’s often tough to get rid of old habits, and Tom Brady proved that after making a playful joke about Bill Belichick. The moment quickly caught fans’ attention, and soon after, Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, also reacted to the entire thing, which added even more buzz to the situation.

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Tom Brady gave the commencement speech for Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, Class of 2026. He spoke to 383 graduating students and shared lessons about hard work, leadership, resilience, and never giving up when life becomes difficult. But who would have thought an empowering session would turn into a mockery for UNC’s head coach, Bill Belichick?

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During the ceremony, Tom Brady gave an example of the situation to make them understand how to deal with tough situations.

“I usually don’t do well with compliments. I had a coach for 20 years tell me how s—ty I was every day,” Tom Brady said. “I want you to challenge yourself with uncomfortable ideas and people who push you to be your very best. Even if one of those people is a cranky old coach who cuts the sleeves off his sweatshirt and screams at you all day, ‘Do your job.'”

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Even though Tom Brady never directly mentioned Bill Belichick’s name in his speech, fans quickly understood who he was talking about. Belichick is famous for wearing sleeveless hoodies and always telling players to “Do your job.” That is why Brady’s joke becomes easy for football fans to recognize. So, the life lesson quickly turned into a sarcastic jab at Bill Belichick.

Fox News shared Brady’s joke on its X account, and Jordon Hudson quietly hit repost without adding any caption. For many fans, that simple gesture was enough to show she had seen the moment and still stood by Belichick. Even fans responded to the tweet supporting Belichick. One fan said, “That’s… a lot to ask, but I’d take cranky-sweatshirt energy if it meant those results. Respect.”

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Jordon Hudson has grown used to seeing jokes about Belichick and their relationship online. In the past, she has answered critics with short posts and calm humor instead of long statements. So when she simply hit repost here, fans read it as quiet support rather than open anger.

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Brady and Belichick spent 20 years together with the New England Patriots and created one of the greatest teams in NFL history. Together, they won six Super Bowls and dominated football for many years. In 2020, Brady left New England and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Soon after joining Tampa Bay, he won his seventh Super Bowl title. So, this joke sounded more like an insult than praise for him.

However, this isn’t the first time Brady joked about how strict and demanding Bill Belichick was as a coach. Brady said Belichick pushed him hard every single day and rarely gave compliments. Even though Brady made jokes about him, there was still a lot of respect between them.

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Over the years, even Bill Belichick praised Brady many times for his success and leadership. He even once said the Super Bowl trophy should maybe be called the “Brady Trophy” because Brady won seven championships in his career. So, even if the joke seems harsh, both of them still share a good bond. And his jab at Bill Belichick was not the only highlight of the ceremony.

Tom Brady shares wisdom during his speech

Tom Brady came in to give a speech at the university because of his friend and business partner Egon Durban, who’s also a McDonough alum. During the ceremony, Georgetown also awarded Brady an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree for his success as an athlete, businessman, philanthropist, and public figure.

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Throughout the speech, Brady used stories from his 23-year NFL career to inspire students. He explained how life and business are full of challenges, setbacks, and pressure. One of the biggest examples he used was Super Bowl LI, when the New England Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons.

“At that moment, the Falcons had a 99.7% chance of winning,” Brady said. “You’re going to find yourself on the short end of that 99.7%, wondering how you got there.”

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He even explained to students how to stay calm in tough situations and told them to surround themselves with people who support them. He praised former teammates like Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, and James White for overcoming challenges and proving themselves.

So, even though Brady’s comments on Bill Belichick sounded harsh, he was just giving an example of how to deal with tough people in your life.