Jordon Hudson Sends Cryptic Message After Bill Belichick & Linda Holliday Tensions Surface

Just when Belichick may have believed the scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Jordon Hudson had subsided, past events appear to be resurfacing. Nearly two years after separation from ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday, speculations about the circumstances have once again gained traction. According to a report by PEOPLE, Belichick and Holliday had parted ways a year before making their breakup public. This revelation has prompted renewed discussion regarding the possible impact on Hudson.

Observers turned their attention to Hudson, anticipating whether she should publicly respond to the controversy as she has on previous occasions. Contrary to any expectations that she might be unsettled by the renewed attention, Hudson appeared undeterred. Indeed, the situation seems to have drawn her and Belichick closer together.

Over the weekend, Hudson took to Instagram to share a beautiful, cozy picture of herself and Belichick spending time together. Though she didn’t include a caption, she set the post to music featuring the lyrics, “I have seen no one who compares with you.” It served a subtle yet clear message that the couple remains strong and unwilling to dwell on the past. This is not the first instance in which Hudson has stepped forward to quell public speculation.

Remember the press conference a few months back when reporters kept asking about how they met each other for the first time? Hudson dodged the question with elegance, saying, “We’re not talking about this.” It’s not just Belichick and Holliday who have a history; even Hudson and Holliday’s bitter equation goes back a long way. As per the Daily Mail, Hudson engaged in a heated conversation with someone close to Holiday after being called defamatory terms.

Hudson replied to this accusation in her fashion. “Hey babes! Since you are tight with Ms Holiday, would you please ask her what she would like me to do with this letter I found from 2015? Due to its pathetic and embarrassing content, I imagine she wants it back. She should make the point to burn it so she continue [sic] to live in delusional denial,” said Hudson, shared via a screenshot. It is reported that Hudson found the letter at Belichick’s Hingham home. Apart from this, there have been several encounters between the two in the past few years. But nothing has affected Jordon’s relationship with Belichick. If anything, everybody got to see how unbothered they were from the outside noise.

Jordon Hudson’s appearance at Linda Holliday’s party heats things up

Linda Holiday’s daughters hosted a grand party at the annual Dreamland Stroll Party in December 2024. While the guests were enjoying the beautiful party, Jordon Hudson walked in, which didn’t sit well with Holiday. Reports stated that, “Ms. Holliday felt her presence was inappropriate, since the event was widely advertised as a party headlined by her daughters.” Well, it’s not clear whether Hudson was invited or she crashed the party, but she went there with one of her friends, reigning Miss Massachusetts, Melissa Sapini.

Unlike what one would have hoped, Sapini didn’t support the fight and was standing at a distance from them. The party’s mood changed, and so did Holliday’s. After a while, she, along with her friend, Elin Hilderbrand, a New York Times bestselling author, went to confront Hudson. The CCTV caught the two in a threatening body language towards Hudson at the party. Moreover, there were several reports regarding three women surrounding Hudson during the confrontation. The third woman was Hilderbrand’s sister, Heather Thorpe.

After the discussion increased extensively, Holliday asked Hudson to leave the party, to which she obliged. Many speculations surfaced over the internet regarding the party, but none of them chose to address the media. Despite the complexities and public attention surrounding the situation over the past two years, Hudson has remained by Belichick’s side, underscoring their continued commitment to their relationship.

