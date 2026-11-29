Jordon Hudson showed up to Saturday’s UNC-NC State game at Kenan Stadium alongside an unidentified companion, making her first public outing since reports of her breakup with Bill Belichick surfaced. Her relaxed sideline appearance raised fresh questions about where things really stand between the two, especially after the coach recently sidestepped questions about his personal life.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to an X post by College Sports Only, Daily Mail, and TMZ, the 25-year-old was spotted in Chapel Hill on November 28 before the Tar Heels’ regular-season finale. Meanwhile, the 74-year-old coach has not directly confirmed or denied the breakup.

ADVERTISEMENT

When WRAL reporter Brian Murphy asked him about it during a November 2 press conference, Belichick pushed back instead of giving a straight answer: “Do you work for a tabloid now? I’ll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself if that’s alright with you.”

The rumor started in late October, when TMZ Sports reported that the couple quietly split late last year. The same report said they stayed close friends and business partners, and that Hudson had started seeing other people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Hudson has turned up to a game with a curly-haired man, wearing a Carolina blue trench coat, white boots, and sunglasses, looking relaxed. TMZ reported that the two watched the game side by side, talked with another man on the field, and settled into a box with others.

No outlet has confirmed whether the man is a romantic partner or just a friend, and neither Hudson nor Belichick has shared his name. Still, seeing her openly bring another man to Belichick’s game adds fuel to the reports that she is dating other people while the coach keeps quiet.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Massachusetts state records that Daily Mail obtained, Hudson still runs 18 companies tied to Belichick, almost all registered to a Hingham address he uses for his own Nantucket property companies. TMZ also reported that the two spent time together in Nantucket in July, months after the rumored split.

The business overlap is what bothers the Belichick family, according to a source who spoke to Page Six. “Bill’s family never really had an issue with the age difference between him and Jordon. Their concerns were more about how involved she had become in his professional life,” the source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been a messy year off the field in Chapel Hill. General manager Michael Lombardi and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick both resigned in September as an integral investigation into the program’s culture wrapped up.

“Do you work for a tabloid now? I’ll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself if that’s alright with you.” Belichick told WRAL journalist Brian Murphy on November 2, when asked about the reported split.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Carolina beat NC State 35-6 to improve to 6-6 and clinch bowl eligibility for the first time under Belichick, who went 4-8 in Year 1. Freshman QB Travis Burgess threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in his second straight start. Jordan Shipp caught eight passes for 158 yards and two scores, and Trech Kekahuna added 105 yards and a touchdown.

Jaden Jefferson took the second-half opening kickoff 100 yards to the house. The defense picked off CJ Bailey three times and snapped a five-game skid in the rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They earned it. I’m really proud of ‘em,” Belichick said after the Tar Heels’ win against the Wolfpack (5-7, 3-6) at Kenan Stadium, according to Rodd Baxley of Fayetteville Observer. “It gives the team a chance to be together for a few more weeks. I think that they really appreciate that.”

“Certainly been reminded a lot that nobody here’s beaten NC State. So at least, we don’t have to talk about that anymore.”

Even though UNC beat NC State 35-6 to reach bowl eligibility, questions about Belichick’s off-field life are unlikely to fade anytime soon until either of them speaks up or the man’s identity comes out.