Jordon Hudson Takes All Credit as Bill Belichick Critic Wins Big After Defaming Couple

There has been a new lore drop in the Pablo Torre vs. Jordon Hudson saga. Pablo Torre’s podcast just got recognized by Apple Podcasts as one of the Best Shows of 2025. And you might think that the ESPN alum would just take the win and move on with his life. Instead, Hudson’s one particular reply under his celebratory tweet managed to turn a professional accomplishment into yet another awkward public exchange.

Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old at the center of Torre’s most high-profile investigative work, dropped a two-word comment, “You’re welcome.” The implication was crystal clear. Hudson was suggesting that Torre’s relentless coverage of her relationship with Bill Belichick was the real reason his podcast earned the recognition, not his journalism.

Torre’s response to Jordon Hudson’s latest jab was almost diplomatic. He extended an olive branch disguised as a challenge, writing, “Hi Jordon, Your invitation to be a guest stands! I think our audience would love it. You will never be banned by @pablofindsout. Thanks, Pablo.” It’s a brilliant bit of trolling when you consider the context. Torre had reported that Jordon Hudson was allegedly banned from UNC facilities (a claim the school denied). So, offering her a platform where she’d “never be banned” cuts deep while maintaining plausible civility.

This whole thing started gaining steam back in May. Torre had dropped an episode titled “The Jordon Rules” that dove deep into her relationship with Bill Belichick and the power dynamics allegedly playing out at the University of North Carolina. Torre went into full investigative mode on the couple. He filed public records requests, interviewed sources, and made claims that UNC officials were “deeply concerned” about Hudson’s presence around the football program.

The university pushed back hard. They denied Torre’s assertion that Hudson had been banned from team facilities. Even Hudson herself took to Instagram to blast the reporting as “factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory, and targeted.” That first salvo set the tone for what would become a months-long back-and-forth that’s been playing out for months.

What really got people talking was Torre’s forensic breakdown of the infamous Ring camera footage from 2023. Torre analyzed the viral video of a shirtless Belichick leaving an Airbnb. And went one step ahead by renting the same New England property, interviewing the owners, and piecing together the timeline of how the footage leaked in the first place.

By October, Torre was still digging. He obtained behind-the-scenes footage and hot mic moments from UNC that showed Hudson and Belichick in less-than-flattering situations. One episode featured audio of the couple caught talking on a hot mic. They were giving viewers what Torre described as “a window into the palace intrigue at Carolina.”

The reporting became so extensive that Torre was being criticized for spending too much time researching the couple. Fans viewed it as a trivial story. Torre even appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast to address those criticisms. He clearly believed that there was legitimate public interest in the power dynamics at play.

So when Hudson dropped that “You’re welcome” under Torre’s Apple announcement, it wasn’t hard to read between the lines. She’s basically saying Torre’s career boost came off the back of his relentless coverage of her relationship. And it isn’t exactly wrong considering how much attention those episodes generated.

But it’s unlikely that Hudson takes him up on his invite to the podcast. The awkward dance between the two will likely continue as long as Torre continues to find new angles on the Belichick-Hudson story and Hudson continues to subtweet his methods.​

When the mic stays on

The leaked hot mic footage that Pablo Torre dropped in mid-October was something else. The footage was captured during the filming of Belichick’s NFL Films show “Coach” back in September 2024. The recording shows Hudson basically running the production table while criticizing the graphics team.

At one point, she leans over and says to Bill Belichick, “I don’t know how they have four full-time graphics people.” And the 73-year-old coach doesn’t miss a beat: “They can’t do s***.” Hudson agrees immediately with a “Right?” before joking she could knock out the job herself “in five minutes.” The whole exchange was caught on lavalier mics clipped to their chests. And according to Torre, “an entire control room of people at NFL Films” heard it live as it happened.​

What made the footage even more damning was watching Hudson micromanage the entire production setup despite not being on the NFL Films payroll at all. She’s seen debating whether to use “red zone” or “end zone” in the show’s language. She was also critiquing Adobe Photoshop techniques and at one point compared the situation to “how many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb?” Torre pointed out that this power dynamic mirrors exactly what has been happening at UNC. Twelve different sources told him that Belichick listens to Hudson and Michael Lombardi “above all else.”

Neither Belichick nor Hudson has commented on the leaked audio, but the damage was already done the moment Torre hit play.​​