Jordon Hudson Teases Legal Action Against Ex-ESPN Reporter Who Made His Name Defaming Bill Belichick

Pablo Torre has been at the center of the Bill Belichick-Jordan Hudson saga. During the off-season, he reported that the Tar Heels had banned their head coach’s girlfriend from their facility. The program denied it, and now we have further proof, and it looks like Hudson has had enough.

On November 24, Jordon posted a photo on her Instagram account. In the photo, she can be seen wearing an All Access pass of UNC. But it’s the caption that got everyone talking. “P.S. I’m suing you @pstorre 🫶🏻,” she wrote and tagged Pablo Torre.

In May 2025, Torre had reported that the Tar Heels had banned Hudson from the football facilities. However, the program soon released a statement, refuting the claim. “While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities.”

Posting a snap with an All-Access North Carolina pass, Hudson has sent across an answer targeting Pablo Torres’ reports. Her North Carolina pass wasn’t the only thing that stole fans’ attention. Her necklace, which read ‘banned,’ sent across another bold message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JordOn Hudson (@jordon)

Hudson’s recent activities follow the announcement that Pablo Torre’s podcast, “Pablo Torre Finds out,” has been named one of the top 10 shows of 2025 by Apple Podcasts. Hudson had shared her reaction to that news by commenting “You’re welcome” in a quote tweet of his X post, implying that it was by reporting on her relationship with Belichick that had made Torre’s podcast a top ten show.

But Torre responded by taking a subtle dig at her, challenging her to drop by his podcast. “Hi Jordon, Your invitation to be a guest stands! I think our audience would love it. You will never be banned by @pablofindsout. Thanks, Pablo.”

Pablo Torre’s stories surrounding the famed couple have earned him his fair share of criticism from the media industry. The Ringer’s founder and managing director, Bill Simmons, called Torre about his obsession with Belichick’s personal life. “I’ve never seen anybody dine on a stupider story for a week and a half while pretending you’re a journalist,” he had said bluntly.

Despite that, the insider continues taking a deep interest in the duo’s personal life.

The Bill Belichick-Jordan Hudson saga

In April, during an interview with CBS Sports regarding his new book, “The Art of Winning,” host Tony Dokupil asked the former NFL head coach how the duo met each other. Hudson swiftly shut down the question, “We are not talking about this.” This episode prompted questions about the power dynamic between them. Soon eyebrows were raised regarding Hudson’s interference in Belichick’s professional life.

Torre raised alarm bells regarding Belichick’s professional career. “There is a deep worry for how detrimental Jordan can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation, everything he has built and worked for over decades,” an insider told Torre. Even On3’s JD Pickell reacted to Belichick’s personal life becoming the most-talked-about topic, rather than his North Carolina gig.

“What is going on with Bill Belichick and that institution? We are talking about Jordon Hudson more than who is going to be the starting quarterback for them,” Pickell said.

Entering a new football landscape, where recruiting comes garnished with the NIL factor. Belichick took up that task at the ripe age of 72. However, his personal life developments had always been a topic of controversy.