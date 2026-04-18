Jordon Hudson’s Family Makes Surprise Admission About Bill Belichick, Reveals Her Real Side: Report

While Jordon Hudson’s romance with Bill Belichick plays out in the public eye, a surprising drama is unfolding behind the scenes. A latest report has detailed what the family members of the UNC head coach’s partner think of the legendary head coach.

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“A lot of Jordon’s extended family has never met Bill,” a source told the Daily Mail on April 15. “In fact, she doesn’t have a relationship with many of them and hasn’t talked to them in years. Her extended family is all pretty close, and she’s the exception. Many of them aren’t shocked to see her relationship with Bill play out the way it has, but she doesn’t get along even with a lot of her family.”

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“She’s always kind of been hard to get along with and the outsider,” the source said. “They found out about her relationship with Bill, like the rest of the world. They found the whole thing really odd. She always kind of just has beat to her own drum.”

In contrast to the extended family, Hudson maintains a visible and supportive bond with her immediate family. Her father, Heath Hudson, has been seen publicly supporting her at events like the Miss Maine USA pageant, often sitting and conversing warmly with Bill Belichick. Then, her mother, Lee Hudson, frequently shares updates and supportive messages about her children on social media.

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Jordon has two sisters, Jenna and Becca, and a brother, Jonathon, and she has a particularly strong bond with Jenna. The two were cheerleading teammates at Bridgewater State University, and Belichick’s girlfriend has shared public tributes praising her sister’s athletic skills. “Thank you for continually setting the bar and constantly challenging my skill set,” wrote Jordon. “You make me a tougher athlete, and I love you for that. I have some pretty big shoes to fill next year.”

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However, Jordon’s relationship with Belichick’s family hasn’t turned out well. A clash between Jordon Hudson and Bill’s daughter-in-law, Jen Belichick, took place last November. The wife of UNC DC Steve Belichick unleashed a 40-minute profanity-laced rant directed at Hudson. Sources claimed Jen attacked Hudson’s appearance, telling her to “eat a burger,” and her fashion choices, specifically mocking her use of snakeskin prints.

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Jen also accused her of “twisting” the 73-year-old coach’s brain. Despite all, Jordon Hudson remains publicly and professionally supportive of Bill, actively defending their relationship.

One unclear fact about Jordon Hudson’s love story

Jordon Hudson first met Bill Belichick in 2021 on a flight from the Boston area to Palm Beach, Florida. Then a 20-year-old college student was reportedly reading a philosophy textbook, “Deductive Logic,” and Belichick struck up a conversation, which ended with him signing her book with the message, “Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!”

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Roughly two years after this initial meeting, they began dating in early 2023, following Belichick’s split from his longtime partner Linda Holliday. But despite this established narrative, several factors have led to public questioning of how they “really” met.

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During a 2025 CBS Mornings interview, Jordon Hudson explicitly shut down a question about how they met, stating, “We’re not talking about this.” This defensive reaction sparked media speculation that there might be more to the story than the “plane ride” narrative. Though following backlash, the UNC head coach reiterated the flight story, claiming they have always been “open about the fact” that they met on the plane.

While the couple publicly maintains their ‘plane ride’ story, Hudson’s own on-air reluctance to discuss it ensures public speculation will continue to swirl.