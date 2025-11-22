Jordyn Tyson Injury: Kenny Dillingham Gets Unexpected Update Before Colorado Game

Arizona State’s wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was sidelined for their last three games due to an injury. Post their Week 12 game, head coach Kenny Dillingham revealed that his WR was eager to go on the field, but they’re being careful with his recovery. We have an update on his availability for the Sun Devils’ Week 13 game against Colorado.

Hours before they take the field against the Buffaloes, Tyson’s former team, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Arizona State is expecting its Junior WR Jordyn Tyson to play in the game. Tyson’s status was listed as a game-time decision.

“Sources: Jordyn Tyson is expected to return from his hamstring injury and play for Arizona State tonight at Colorado,” Thamel wrote on X. “He’d been listed as questionable. The plan is for him to warm up, and if there’s no setbacks he’ll be cleared to play against his former team.”

Tyson was injured on Oct. 18, when Arizona State pulled out an upset win over then-undefeated Texas Tech by 26-22. The WR was able to finish the game with 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Since then, he hasn’t played three games due to a hamstring injury. Tyson still leads the Sun Devils in catches and receiving yards despite missing out. He has 628 yards on 57 receptions, including 8 touchdowns.

Before being transferred to Arizona State in 2023, Jordyn Tyson began his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes. The 6-foot-1, 185-lb. was a 3-star recruit of the 2022 class, who hauled 22 passes for a team-leading 470 yards and 5 TD as a true freshman. If Jordyn were allowed to play on Saturday night against Colorado, this would mark his return to Folsom Field.

Tyson isn’t the only former Colorado player returning to the campus this weekend; the TE Chamon Metayer and DB Kyndrich Breedlove also played for the Buffaloes before joining the Sun Devils.

Arizona State’s player availability against Colorado

Arizona State has dealt with several season-ending injuries, losing key players, including QB Sam Leavitt, DB Xavion Alford, and OL Ben Coleman. Ahead of the Saturday game at Colorado, the Sun Devils announced their player availability.

The availability reports indicate that Rodney Bimage Jr., the defensive back, will not play in the Saturday game. The DB suffered a scary injury against West Virginia last week after being hit by Mountaineer WR Cyncir Bowers. After the hit, Rodney lay motionless on the field and later walked into the sidelines under his own power.

He will be sidelined along with Kyson Brown and Xack Swanson, who haven’t played since September 26 against TCU. Jeff Sims and Raleek Brown will be front and center to lead the Sun Devils’ rushing attack. Since WR Jordyn Tyson’s status becomes a game-day decision, they’re likely to go with Derek Eusebio, Jalen Moss, Malik McClain, Raleen Brown, and Chaman Metayer as receivers.