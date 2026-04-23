Jordyn Tyson Makes Cheeky Draft Remark After Kenny Dillingham Addresses Injury Concerns

Former Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And while his former coach has addressed injury concerns, Tyson himself is already making light of his potential new home in the New York area.

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“Isn’t it Jersey, technically?” Tyson quipped when asked about his thoughts on being drafted by the Giants or the Jets. “It would be amazing. I’ve never been to the East Coast until I started this top 30 visit, but I kinda like it.”

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Both New York teams are picking in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft. While the Jets have the second overall pick, the Giants have two picks (5th and 10th). Most mock drafts have Tyson as either the WR1 or the WR2 (behind Carnell Tate). And there are teams at the top of the board with needs at the position.

Despite playing for two different college football programs away from home, Tyson has yet to live or play in New York. The Texas native started his college journey at Boulder, Colorado, before moving to Arizona State.

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His talent was on full display in his second season at Arizona State, where he exploded for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. While a recurring hamstring injury limited him to just nine games in his final year, he still managed an impressive 711 yards and eight scores, showcasing his production even when not at full health.

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The possibility of having to prove himself thousands of miles from home doesn’t seem to faze Tyson, who appears excited about playing for a New York-based franchise, which is good news to the Giants and the Jets should they decide to make him their prime pick on Day 1.

There have been talks around him being selected by the Giants with the No. 5 overall pick. The Cleveland Browns at No. 6 and the New Orleans Saints are heavily in the mix. The Jets are not expected to take him with the second pick. If he falls beyond the top 6, the Chiefs may be in contention with their 9th pick.

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The only thing that has hurt his draft stock has been the recurring injuries during his college career. Many analysts called his durability into question, but Tyson responded with organizing a private workout for NFL teams on April 17. Reportedly, the workout went well, and some of the concerns have diminished.

Kenny Dillingham on Tyson’s injury concerns

For the franchises that may be skeptical about selecting him, his former coach in the Sun Devils team, Kenny Dillingham, offered him a public endorsement, urging teams to look past the injury concerns

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“Just turn on the tape,” Dilingham said. “And he’s an unbelievable human being. The thing about Jordyn is he’s just a great person. What top player in the country is challenging his ex-head coach in chess on a Tuesday at 9pm? That’s Jordyn.”

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“You’re getting a guy who loves competition, who’s a great person, who loves people. Who also as you saw in a workout is a special talent. That is as no-brainer of a person you’re gonna get in all aspects and a person you would want to be the face of your organization.”

Even Tyson’s former head coach, Deion Sanders, whom he left to join Arizona State, has publicly endorsed the wide receiver ahead of the draft. That is a strong character statement for a player with an impeccable resume, aside from the injuries.