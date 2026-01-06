Jordyn Tyson Predicted to Join $5.3B NFL Team After ASU WR Manages to Fix Achilles Heel

Jordyn Tyson heard a word all the time, “Butterfingers.” These were not passing jokes but real knocks on his game. However, these accusations arose because his drops were poor, and the rate had climbed above 8.5% in 2024. Some even quoted it higher. But fast-forward to today, and the same player is being talked about as a first-round pick! Shocking, right? Even longtime draft insiders are stunned at how Tyson flipped the narrative.

Todd McShay, in his podcast, while connecting Tyson to the New Orleans Saints, was visibly shocked, admitting, “Remember I bitc-ed all summer long about if Jordyn Tyson could just catch the ball? His drop rate went from 8.5—it was 15 percent in 2024—to 1.6. Outside of LASIK surgery, there’s only one way to do that. And it’s the grind.”

Imago October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

Tyson didn’t wake up with perfect hands overnight. He changed how he lived and admitted in an interview, “I feel like I’ve just been training like a pro for real.” And this mindset followed him from the game to his everyday routine. So much so that even little decisions, like sleeping early, were made to achieve overall changes. So, all that shock from McShay, well, Tyson worked for this revival of his.

But he didn’t make the growth arc alone, and he, in fact, credited Kenny Dillingham, his coach, for holding everyone to a high standard. “How has an amazing coach—right, he has—he has a standard…” And the respect actually goes both ways, because the head coach was recently raving about Tyson, calling him “an unbelievable player” and praising his leadership and maturity. Moreover, the team also found their replacement for Tyson, which is a no-brainer for them.

And as for Tyson, the grind paid off in the end because he piled up more than 1,800 receiving yards across two seasons, all the while surviving injuries. And, those drops that once defined him—those are not part of the conversation, but reel-worthy moments sure have. Just look back at his game at Mountain America Stadium against Texas State. The score was tied until Sam Leavitt scrambled left and threw a pass, which Tyson snatched mid-air before hurdling a defender for a 30-yard touchdown.

That showed his skills and confidence all in the moment, and that’s why his fit with the Saints makes sense. New Orleans right now has Chris Olave, but after moving Rashid Shaheed, they need a reliable target. This is where Tyson fits in. He is a polished route runner who excels in tight coverage, creating separation quickly and efficiently. He can line up as an X or Z and still make the plays in space. This is what the Saints need.

But while Tyson’s hard work paid off, there are still some grey areas for which his value could go down.

Jordyn Tyson’s only real red flag could decide his draft fate

There is no doubt that Jordyn Tyson has put in the hard work, fixed the drops, and made himself into the first-round conversations. He is looking every bit the future NFL starter as the scouts watch him closely. But even then, there is a concern that seems attached to him, and that’s his durability.

It’s almost impossible to ignore the 21-year-old injury list. Back in 2022, while he was in Colorado, he suffered a serious knee injury, which tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL. It wiped his entire season, and he had to rehab for a long time before he could even suit up for Arizona State. Then he had a collarbone injury in 2024, and that cost him critical time, too.

In 2025, he faced a hamstring issue, which again limited his time. But here is the real dilemma for the scouts and teams looking—all these injuries, while alarming, didn’t stop Tyson from producing when he was on the field. He has bounced back with consistency, and although he is not an elite burner, he possesses enough speed, body control, and strength to win on the outside—all qualities that translate well on Sundays.

But the real test for Tyson will come at the NFL Combine. This is when team doctors dig deep, and those medical tests can either cement Tyson as a top-ten pick or raise doubts in teams and cause a slide. If you look at history, it shows that injuries don’t deter teams.

For example, Jaylen Waddle still went sixth overall after coming off an ankle injury. Jameson Williams was the 12th pick after rehabbing an ACL, with Detroit even trading up to get him. The only difference may be role clarity, as Tyson is a true outside receiver, not a slot-only option. This matters given that teams want to gamble when a player can be a long-term No. 1.

If the Saints or anyone else thinks Tyson can anchor the receiver room, then this injury history feels like a calculated risk rather than a deal-breaker.