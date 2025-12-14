Jordyn Tyson Predicted to Join $21M NFL Star After Major ASU Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Jordyn Tyson’s Arizona State exit shifts attention from college dominance to what comes next professionally.

Despite injuries and instability, Tyson still posted 61 catches and eight touchdowns in a shortened season.

A new projection places Tyson alongside an established veteran quarterback in a less pressure-heavy offense.

Jordyn Tyson is flipping the page, even if Arizona State fans weren’t prepared for this chapter to finish yet. Now that he has decided to skip the Sun Bowl and the 2026 NFL Draft is approaching, the talk surrounding him is more about the landing site than it is about being a possible first-round pick or the first receiver off the board. And recently, ESPN’s Field Yates is already speculating about a place where a $21 million dual-threat QB, Russell Wilson, is already making headlines, and he wouldn’t be expected to carry the burden alone.

In his most recent 2026 mock draft predictions, Yates sketched a picture that the Giants might find appealing. “The Giants drafted their quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart and a building-block pass rusher in Abdul Carter this year, making this a scenario where they would likely field offers to move down if they do end up with the No. 1 pick,” Yates wrote. “In this mock draft trade, the Jets would send both of their first-round picks (Nos. 7 and 18) and a Day 2 pick to the Giants for the top selection.”

According to his prediction, New York places Jordyn Tyson at No. 7, placing more emphasis on his explosiveness and potential than on perfect health or clean seasons. Even in a year that never quite stayed on the rails, Tyson still managed 61 catches (fourth in the Big 12) and eight touchdowns (T-5 in the conference), which is solid production despite missing time and offensive continuity.

But this season wasn’t perfect, and Yates didn’t back down from the tough times. Tyson’s overall yardage dropped to 711 yards this season (down from 1,101 in 2024) as a result of missing 3.5 games due to a hamstring injury and stints without a reliable quarterback. Fans also remember the knee injury that hampered him in 2023 and the collarbone injury that prevented him from making the 2024 postseason. Despite these setbacks, he reduced his drops significantly, just one this year, and has shown better body control after bulking up to an NFL-ready frame.

For the Giants, the appeal is obvious. Yates presented Tyson as a tool to help Russell Wilson and an offense that collapsed due to injury. Although New York’s season was defined by struggles without its greatest playmaker, Malik Nabers, and his injury, he is expected to return in the offseason, but adding a complementary piece like Tyson early could quietly reshape the offense. But before Tyson leaves for the NFL, his departure leaves a very real void behind at Arizona State.

Kenny Dillingham watches two stars walk away

Kenny Dillingham was practical and maybe a little proud, too. Of course, losing Jordyn Tyson is painful, but the head coach didn’t think twice about encouraging his standout WR to pursue an NFL career.

“He’s an unbelievable person, unbelievable player, he’s a special, special person,” the coach said. “We spoke for 15 minutes last night just on the phone, and he’s such a great kid. I couldn’t be happier for somebody to go achieve success in this game than him.”

He was the lifeblood of the offense, from his 1,100-yard dominance during ASU’s CFP run to persevering through injuries this season and still recording 61 receptions and eight touchdowns. His chemistry with the star QB Sam Leavitt was also personal.

The second blow landed even harder. By December, it seemed obvious that Sam Leavitt would use the transfer portal, but that didn’t make it any easier. Dillingham’s quiet “we wish him well” suggested that the end was already written, and his absence from the team awards banquet said more than any tweet could. Before a foot injury sidelined him, Leavitt carried ASU, playing through chaos, fighting for his life behind a weak O-line, and yet delivering a CFP run. As ASU’s AD put it, Leavitt’s decision comes from “something else,” and not money.

Now the reality sets in. Two stars gone. Two pillars removed at once. And Dillingham isn’t acting as though there is an easy fix. He admitted, “The portal is just a numbers game,” considering that high school prospects might not quickly fill such large gaps. The Sun Devils are reloading quickly, relying on the portal and the conviction that the program is greater than any single duo.