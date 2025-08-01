Jordyn Tyson Sends Kenny Dillingham Into Meltdown as Fall Camp Script Flips, per Report

Well, Kenny Dillingham isn’t taking any chances as Arizona State gears up for 2025. Coming off a historic 11-win season and their first College Football Playoff berth, Tempe’s expectations are soaring. Yet, rather than coast on that success, Dillingham sets a high bar early in fall camp, delivering a passionate message: past victories mean little without sustained dedication. But despite the push, their offense isn’t clicking, and that’s creating a panic mode this fall camp.

Kenny Dillingham is creating something real at Arizona State, and his team’s offense is proof of it. With Heisman hype, Sam Leavitt is slinging in with Jordyn Tyson, who is ready to go deep, and Myles “Ghost” Rowser locking down the defense; the Sun Devils have more than just hype. However, just when he thought his offense looked promising, it came and hit him with a tough reality check. As the offense went flat in the fall camp practice session.

Now, what’s catching everyone’s eyes is the team’s star WR Jordan Tyson’s rookie mistakes in the Day 2 practice. That’s right, as Tyson dropped at least three passes, while on the other side Jaren Hamilton failed to haul in a pass in the red zone during a 7-on-7 drill. And when your experienced player like Tyson does something of that sort, it stalls the momentum of the entire team. And Chris Karpman resonates the same on SunDevilSource.com. “Jordan Tyson, uncharacteristically, drops a couple. I think your alpha-type guy is having that kind of day that makes it a little bit harder, maybe, for other guys to be in the flow of things.”

Look, Jordan Tyson is anything but an average player. After a breakout season in 2024, with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 TDs, Tyson set the bar pretty high. Even Kenny Dillingham couldn’t help but address his team’s inefficiency. “We’ve got to be better. I mean, like I said, our offense in general. Too many. Too many drops on the offensive group. It was a bad day. I mean, it was a really, really bad day on offense, and it all stems from passion,” said Dillingham. Well, the frustration is pretty evident in Dillingham’s words.

With Tyson, even Sam Leavitt’s gameplay ended on a weird note. As he lacked sharpness, putting the ball in danger several times during the 7-on-7 drill. But then there were good moments too. Like tight end Khamari Anderson, whose performance stood out the most as he was making impressive grabs during the scrimmage, even wide receiver Zechariah Sample stood out above the rest in the camp. But it was their defense that made the most noise.

But despite that, Kenny Dillingham isn’t satisfied. As he gave a straightforward warning to the entire roster about what happens when the team lacks consistency. “Don’t be mad going five and seven. It’s okay. Don’t be mad about going six and six. Don’t be mad about going three and nine because somebody has to do those records. There’s gonna be tons of teams who do it. Why not us? We didn’t practice badly. What I mean by that is that we didn’t bust. We didn’t play this with passion,” he said. After a winning season under Dillingham, winning is the only option for ASU. With that, there’s another on which Kenny Dillingham is focusing on this offseason.

Kenny Dillingham’s plan for ASU’s future

Kenny Dillingham is working tirelessly to elevate Arizona State football not just in terms of game but in all aspects. The program is currently fundraising for a new indoor practice facility, which Dillingham aims to have completed by the 2027 season. Located near Mountain America Stadium, the facility would also serve as a top-tier tailgating destination.

This project is a lifestyle change, not just a football upgrade. Dillingham wants the place to capture the vibe of a classic Valley event. “We want to create the 16th hole of the Waste Management Open, or as close as we can to it … we just got to fundraise enough money to do it,” Dillingham said. “It’ll be good for us, our football team, and it’ll be good for the fans if we can get it done.” ASU hopes to raise $15–20 million, and 247Sports states they have already raised a third of their $15 million goal.

For now, ASU’s practices are held at Dickey Dome and Kajikawa Fields, and Dillingham hopes to fix the player transport issue. However, the new space offers more than just convenience. “This is a lifestyle city; this is a city based on fun,” Dillingham said to 247Sports. “No offense to golf, but people don’t go to the Waste Management Phoenix Open to watch the golf; they go for the experience and the fun and the entertainment.” The vision? This venue will be a mix of practice space, bar, and tailgate zone, which will make Tempe Saturdays a must-see. So, let’s wait and see if Kenny Dillingham can turn his vision into reality or not.