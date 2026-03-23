Jordyn Tyson’s Ex-HC Sends Strong Message to 32 NFL Teams Amid Injury Concerns

For a player like Jordyn Tyson, whose draft stock is tangled in red flags from a hamstring injury, one voice can make all the difference. Speaking about the 21-year-old, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham calmed the fears of many NFL teams and made a bold claim about his future in the league.

“He’s just an unbelievable person. Obviously, his skill level, he’s a freak talent [with] unbelievable body control,” Kenny Dillingham said in an interview during spring practice. “But really, what separates him is his intelligence and the person he is. He’s gonna play for a long time. He’s gonna be able to put on billboards and be really proud that he’s associated with the organization.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Dillingham’s words came at a perfect time, when NFL teams are increasingly becoming cautious of drafting him. Tyson, whose final year was heavily affected by a hamstring injury, has become a major concern for his NFL admirers, such as the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, who were unable to see him at the NFL Combine. Sadly, he is also set to miss Arizona State’s Pro Day workout on March 27.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Tyson isn’t expected to work out at Arizona State’s Pro Day due to his lingering injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a hope that he can maybe run some routes before the draft, but we’ll find out about that as we get closer,” Brugler said. “He’s a guy that has missed a lot of time over his four years in college, and it’s hard to understand how much to factor that in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His talent is undeniable. Even in an injury-shortened 2025 season where he played just nine games, he still put up an impressive 711 yards and eight touchdowns. This production followed a dominant 2024 campaign where he eclipsed 1,100 yards, showcasing the elite potential that has teams weighing his talent against his injury history.

Dillingham also addressed the injury situation directly, explaining, “When you’re dealing with muscles, you don’t mess around. You can’t push through a muscle, right? If your shoulder hurts, if your knee hurts, you can push through something. You can’t push through when you have a torn hamstring. We just got to keep progressing him, and he’s putting in the work to come back, and he wants to come back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordyn Tyson’s injury history

Jordyn Tyson has not featured in any game since November due to a hamstring strain, and there are concerns about his long-term fitness. However, Tyson’s injury problems are not so recent. He has missed over 40% of his college games, yet he has overcome his pain and built a solid college career.

In 2022, Tyson suffered a severe multi-ligament knee injury, tearing his PCL, MCL, and ACL, which limited him to just three games the following year.

ADVERTISEMENT

After missing the major parts of 2023, the 21-year-old injured his collarbone in 2024, and 2025 is following the exact same pattern. But as Dillingham said, Tyson’s mentality is so exceptional that he is likely to play “for a long time” despite his injury-plagued career.

“Jordyn loves ball,” Dillingham confessed about the wide receiver. “If Jordyn could play, he would 100% play football,” he added.