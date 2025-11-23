Josh Allen Trolls College Football Program During Wyoming Jersey Retirement

The Cowboys faced Nevada and fell 13-7, dropping Wyoming to a 4-7 season so far, but still, there was reason to celebrate. Thanks to Bills’ QB Josh Allen’s homecoming. The reigning NFL MVP returned to his alma mater on Saturday. During his highly anticipated appearance at War Memorial Stadium, he addressed the sold-out crowd but made sure to sneak in a pointed jab at his school’s bitter rival.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Josh Allen got his No. 17 retired by Wyoming. He made sure to take a shot at Colorado State,” wrote the official site of Unnecessary Roughness.

Becoming the first Cowboy football player to have his jersey retired, Allen saved his most heartfelt thanks for the fans and the people of Wyoming, who have supported him from the beginning. “There’s so many people that I can thank for this achievement. A lot of teammates here,” began Allen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love you guys and support here in Wyoming,” continued the NFL QB. “I’m so honored and blessed to represent this university with this beautiful state. I love you guys. Thank you, God bless.” Then came that parting jab at Colorado State: “Go Pokes, and it will always suck to be a CSU.”

The jab makes sense, considering that Allen faced Colorado State twice during his Cowboys days and won both matchups. In 2017, he led a crucial 69-yard, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to secure a 16-13 victory, while Wyoming defeated CSU 38-17 in 2016 with Allen at the helm. With such a stunning display, the jersey retirement moment carried real weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make the moment more rooted and beautiful, Allen was joined by his former Wyoming coach Craig Bohl and parents, Joel and Lavonne, for the ceremony. “He had such an impact on this program and the state,” said Bohl. “The recognition he deserves is heartwarming.” But it wasn’t just them; he shared a moment with his lady love, as captured by Bleacher Report through a video clip.

“Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, share a moment at Josh’s Wyoming jersey retirement ❤️,” the caption read. The clip showed Steinfeld sitting to his left, wearing a bright gold Cowboys hat with ‘Allen’ written on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the ceremony beautifully began and ended in style, what was the school’s response?”

Wyoming’s take on Josh Allen’s ceremony

Saturday at War Memorial Stadium was pure magic as Josh Allen returned to the field. Between photos, handshakes, and waves to the crowd, he soaked it all in. The halftime ceremony brought the crowd to a near-holy hush. From former teammate Tanner Gentry receiving a special cheer to Allen pointing down from the balcony like any true fan, every moment was electric.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make matters better, on the giant video screen, highlights of Allen’s college career played. The stadium buzzed with pride and nostalgia.

“It was a special day for Josh and his family,” said Jack Tennant, executive director of the UW Alumni Association. “Looking around and seeing faces full of pride — he is Wyoming, Wyoming is him.”

Even a prominent individual in Wyoming, Dallas Lopez, who remembers Allen’s college visits to the Weitzels Wings, called him “a class act and one of a kind. We are incredibly lucky as fans to have him as our own.” It’s heartwarming to see such a proud moment for a football player.