Josh Allen’s Alma Mater Sign $4.5M Sponsor to Fund College Football NIL

College football programs are quickly capitalizing on the NCAA’s relaxed jersey patch rules to generate new revenue. The Wyoming Cowboys, famous for producing NFL star Josh Allen, are the latest to cash in, securing a massive financial boost to stay competitive in the modern NIL era.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the athletic director of the program, Tom Burman, the Wyoming Cowboys are set to unveil a five-year sponsorship deal worth $4.5 million with energy infrastructure company Tallgrass. The deal includes a jersey patch for football and men’s and women’s basketball and will significantly help the program’s finances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding another overlooked talent like Josh Allen requires serious resources for a Group of Five program. This $4.5 million Tallgrass injection gives Wyoming the crucial NIL backing needed to attract top-tier prospects and prevent its best players from transferring to wealthier Power Four schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

The new rule, effective August 1, 2026, gives programs like Wyoming significant new inventory, allowing them to sell up to two jersey patches, each no larger than four square inches, during the regular season. While SEC powerhouses like LSU (Woodside Energy) and Arkansas (Tyson Foods) have recently announced their own major sponsorship deals, Wyoming’s $4.5 million agreement with Tallgrass shows that Group of Five programs are also aggressively moving to claim their share of the new revenue.

According to a CBS Sports survey last month, 15 out of 17 major athletic departments were actively pursuing sponsorship deals. Clearly, it is a profitable move that is spreading really fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a groundbreaking moment for our athletic programs and the people of Wyoming who support us so passionately. The commitment made by Tallgrass will have an immediate impact on our ability to recruit and retain our best and brightest. We thank them for recognizing the importance of investing in something so important to the people of Wyoming – the Cowboys and Cowgirls,” Tom Burman said.

“I just think that we’re a little bit out in front. Not everybody has locked down deals yet. And the fact that Wyoming, which generally is probably a little bit slow to react, is out in front of something.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Having been a part of Wyoming’s energy infrastructure for over a decade and boasting more than half a billion dollars investment in the state, the sponsorship shows Tallgrass’ continuous efforts to strengthen its presence in the state With the program, Tallgrass has built a solid relationship over the years, hiring the program’s graduates, sourcing interns from the program and even opening a Tallgrass Lounge in the School of Energy Resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA enters new era of rule flexibility

Direct financial compensation has fundamentally changed the landscape of college football. Programs now need deep pockets just to field a competitive roster. By allowing corporate sponsorship patches, the NCAA is finally giving schools a much-needed mechanism to legally fund these aggressive recruiting efforts and student-athlete benefits.

Indeed, the NCAA has had to change more rules in recent years than ever before. Division I cabinet chair Josh Whitman, the athletics director at Illinois University, confirmed the flexible stance of the NCAA towards college football rules, as they look to build on the sponsorship approvals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“College sports are in an exciting new era of increased financial benefits for student-athletes, and the cabinet’s vote today reflects the ongoing commitment of Division I members to drive additional revenues and fully fund those benefits. This important policy change is another step forward in advancing that philosophy and providing members with increased flexibility.”

Tallgrass’s deal with the Cowboys represents the company’s first venture into college football, having made deals with the Rockies and the Denver Broncos in the NFL.