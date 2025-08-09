brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Ryan Day & Ohio State Announce 3x Super Bowl Champion Addition in Surprise Preseason Move

ByInsiya Johar

Aug 9, 2025 | 4:34 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

2024 Natty reigning champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes, have pulled in a major power move, ahead of the 2025 season. When it’s a couple of weeks from locking horns with the Longhorns, Ryan Day pulled a shocker, announcing the addition of an NFL pedigree at the Horseshoe Stadium. As the fall camp is underway, the Buckeyes will take crisp lessons directly from the NFL’s vault. So, who is it?

It’s Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. He will be joining the Buckeyes’ defensive staff in the capacity of an analyst. And much to Ohio State’s delight, the 3x Super Bowl champion worked with Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator Matt Patricia during their NFL stint with the Patriots.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Will Josh Boyer's NFL experience be the game-changer Ohio State needs to dominate the 2025 season?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved