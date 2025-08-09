Ryan Day & Ohio State Announce 3x Super Bowl Champion Addition in Surprise Preseason Move

2024 Natty reigning champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes, have pulled in a major power move, ahead of the 2025 season. When it’s a couple of weeks from locking horns with the Longhorns, Ryan Day pulled a shocker, announcing the addition of an NFL pedigree at the Horseshoe Stadium. As the fall camp is underway, the Buckeyes will take crisp lessons directly from the NFL’s vault. So, who is it?

It’s Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. He will be joining the Buckeyes’ defensive staff in the capacity of an analyst. And much to Ohio State’s delight, the 3x Super Bowl champion worked with Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator Matt Patricia during their NFL stint with the Patriots.

This is a developing story…