Josh Heupel Edging Towards Epic Transfer Portal Fail Amid Vols’ Jim Knowles Risk

For a program that had SEC title aspirations, finishing 92nd in the nation in points allowed wasn’t just a disappointment. It was a clear signal that a defensive overhaul was non-negotiable. Josh Heupel acted fast and got Jim Knowles from Penn State. But the head coach’s plan to rebound from a disappointing 2025 season is already hitting a major snag, as the revolving door of the transfer portal threatens to derail his rebuild before it even begins.

With the transfer portal set to open on January 2, several players appear ready to leave Knoxville. FOX Sports Knoxville revealed the news on X, reporting that the Volunteers have already lost six players to the transfer portal. The players include four-star Boo Carter, three-star LB Brendan Anes, JUCO DL Jamal Wallace, four-star edge Kellen Lindstrom, three-star DB Marcus Gorree Jr., and four-star RB Peyton Lewis.

Interestingly, most of these departures are on the defensive side of things. Safety Carter’s case is particularly intriguing, as he was a standout player in 2024, but couldn’t repeat the same this year. The DB was dismissed by Josh Heupel in November, but it later emerged that he had been injured and had announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Both Lindstrom and Wallace had announced their decision to enter the portal a few weeks ago, and their names were hardly a surprise.

The other scenario for the roster is the production leaving for the pros. Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and linebacker Arion Carter are opting to leave the program by declaring for the NFL Draft. Both players played significant roles for the Vols this season. Brazzell II recorded 62 receptions for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns, while Carter finished the year with 76 total tackles. Another junior, defensive back Jermond McCoy, also declared for the draft despite not appearing in a game for Tennessee this season.

Following an 8-4 campaign, Heupel appeared to have a prime opportunity to build momentum heading into next year. The 2026 schedule favors Tennessee, with matchups against LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, and Kentucky, all of which are entering the season with new head coaches. That presented a chance to position the Vols for a potential SEC title push, which would end a 28-year drought.

One of the first steps in that plan was the hiring of Jim Knowles from Penn State.

Can Jim Knowles get his magic back in Knoxville under Josh Heupel?

When Jim Knowles left a CFP national championship-winning side for Penn State, the move came as a shock across the college football landscape. However, the gamble did not pay off as planned. Knowles endured a difficult season with the Nittany Lions, a period that put a dent in his reputation as one of the nation’s top defensive coordinators. His move to Tennessee signals a clear objective: to rebuild his legacy and prove he can elevate another program.

Tennessee would welcome that turnaround, having struggled defensively throughout the season. The Volunteers finished 92nd nationally in points allowed (28.8 PPG), exposing persistent vulnerabilities on that side of the ball and highlighting why Knowles was targeted for the role.

With a track record of building strong defenses across multiple programs and a national title on his resume, Knowles represents the experienced hire Tennessee believes can stabilize and reshape its defense moving forward.