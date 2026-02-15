Josh Heupel Finds Solution for New Assistant Ditching Tennessee Days After Joining

Tennessee’s coaching staff took a major blow with the abrupt exit of a newly hired CB coach this offseason. While the position coaching role looked uncertain, Josh Heupel finally locked in a new assistant in place within a week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to On3’s Austin Price, the Tennessee Volunteers hired Virginia Tech assistant Derek Jones as their new cornerbacks coach. He would be replacing Michael Hunter, who left for the Rams without coaching for a game on February 10, just five weeks after signing with Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones will be working under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, with whom he worked as a DBs coach at Duke from 2008 to 2017. Their defensive combo helped the Blue Devils reach six bowl games and win the ACC Coastal Division title in 2013, and led them to the first-ever ACC Championship game. They led the Duke to their first bowl game since 1995 in 2012 and were a part of their first bowl win since 1961 in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…