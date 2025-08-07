Josh Heupel Gains Support From Ex-Tennessee Star as Major Concerns Mount for Vols CFP Fate

“Competing to be our best individually and collectively as a group. Got great leadership on this team.” That’s what Josh Heupel told the media ahead of Tennessee’s first fall camp. And that leadership quality stems right from the fifth year HC who demands the best. And this year, the Vols are coming for everything they missed last year. The foundation’s set and now, it’s about surviving the SEC’s brawl and making sure Rocky Top’s climb doesn’t flatline. And he’s already got an ally on his side.

While Josh Heupel’s coaching resume has gained national respect, it’s the praise from his former players that shines brightest. Jalin Hyatt, the Vols’ record-breaking WR turned New York Giant, jumped on Saturday Down South on August 6 to give an unscripted breakdown of his old coach. “One thing about Heupel that I love about him is he has a backbone,” he said. “And the reason why I say that is because it’s his way or no way… He will get the best out of you, the best version out of you. And that’s one thing that he always demands every day.” The verdict is raw. The HC is demanding and uncompromising. But if you buy in, he’ll drag greatness out of you whether you like it or not.

This isn’t just nostalgia talking because Jalin Hyatt has solid context to his verdict. He’s a guy who went from buried in the depth chart to winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2022, the first Vols player to win it. “We’ve seen his vision and that’s why I hope the people, the players as they’re now, they stay committed to that because coach Heupel, he’s very experienced,” the former Vols star added. That vision is still alive. Even after the CFP blowout last season. Even after the offseason chaos. Tennessee still has the right coaches, the right culture, and if Hyatt’s message holds true, the right guy at the top.

Josh Heupel’s got the credentials to back it up. A 37-15 record in four seasons. Eleven wins over Top 25 opponents. Three straight Top-20 finishes. He’s rebuilt the Volunteers into a national threat without selling his soul or forgetting the classroom. Tennessee just posted its highest team GPA ever (3.25 this spring). Again. That’s four fall semesters in a row. And the reward is a preseason nod on the Dodd Trophy watch list, honoring the nation’s top head coach for leadership, integrity, and scholarship. All good things before kickoff. And now, for the real talk…

Can Josh Heupel lead Tennessee to another playoff run in 2025?

The 2025 playoff picture is a mess, and Tennessee’s stuck in the middle of it. Last year’s appearance was historic but short-lived. A brutal 42-17 loss to Ohio State ended the ride before it ever truly began. And now, the Vols aren’t even in the dark horse conversation. The loss of quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the portal after spring practice pulled the rug out from under Josh Heupel’s entire system. In his place came Joey Aguilar, a fearless but unproven App State transfer.

And that could be one reason why analyst Adam Spencer is already backing off the Vols. It’s not just the QB swap raising eyebrows. Tennessee faces a Week 3 brawl with Georgia, and that’s just the start. A loss there could snowball into a nightmare stretch that includes Alabama, Oklahoma, and Florida. “I’m low on Tennessee this year,” he said during his appearance on Saturday Down South. “Their over/under is 8.5. I think that they’re going to come in under that.” He still gave them a slight edge over Oklahoma, mainly due to a more manageable schedule. But confidence is clearly shaky.

There’s also a revamped O-line with four new starters. A receiver room scrambling for answers. And a running back corps hoping DeSean Bishop makes the leap behind an untested front. “Josh Heupel. This is a bet on him. This is a bet on his offense. This is a bet on Tim Banks specifically on defense. And it’s a bet on the schedule.” Spencer said. “I don’t think that they’re going to make the playoff again, but if they get to seven wins, I’ll be happy with getting Tennessee here.” The bright side is that Tim Banks’ defense is experienced and rugged. If Joey Aguilar doesn’t have to play hero, just game manager, the Vols could grind their way to another 9-win season. But if they stumble out the gate, the CFP might become a pipe dream before October even starts. For now, Josh Heupel’s vision is still intact. But can the Vols execute it?