Josh Heupel Gets Clear Joey Aguilar Verdict That Calms Tennessee’s Chief Concern

If you didn’t blink this offseason, you know what went down Tennessee’s QB room. A wild NIL spiral that ended in Nico Iamaleava bolting to UCLA powder blue. It’s no wonder Vol fans wonder if Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offense just hit a dead end after losing their playoff QB. But sometimes, we tend to overlook what’s in store, in this case, what came all the way from UCLA in a QB exchange situation, Joey Aguilar.

This QB twist might just be the plot point that steadies the ship in Knoxville. In a new episode on Adapt & Respond with RJ Young on July 6, the always-animated analyst first painted the situation in Knoxville saying “So, [Nico] lands at UCLA. Joey Aguilar comes back and now Heupel has to hold together a program that looked like he was going to take a step back and then you pump the brakes and look at what they got in in the cupboard there.” But then, he dropped a verdict that might just calm the nerves across Vol Nation. “I think Joey Aguilar showed up and is getting paid a seven figure salary to play quarterback week one and to be good by week three,” he added. After all, he’s been through fire.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: South Alabama at Appalachian State Sep 19, 2024 Boone, North Carolina, USA Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar 4 throws a warmup pass before the game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Boone Kidd Brewer Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xReinholdxMatayx 20240919_jla_mb4_217

Joey Aguilar isn’t just a transfer looking for a job. He’s already done that work boasting a resume with 6,760 yards and 56 TDs across two years at Appalachian State. His running ability is also highlighted in his 456 rushing yards and five scores to fit right into Josh Heupel’s aggressive scheme. This guy’s thrown haymakers under pressure initiating comebacks and earning bowl MVP titles. He’s not flashy like Nico Iamaleava but he’s tough and that’s a quality that matters in the SEC.

Tennessee isn’t getting a newbie in Joey Aguilar. This guy has 24 career starts under his belt. That’s 24 more than several Power 4 recruits who expect to waltz in and lead. And with scouts ranking him among the top 25 QBs in the nation, and some even slotting him as the top 50 best player nationally, the ceiling’s still high. But the question is can the offensive line keep him upright?

Can Joey Aguilar thrive despite Tennessee’s chief concern?

While Joey Aguilar may calm the quarterback chatter, Tennessee’s real concern is upfront. “I think the chief concern for Tennessee right now has to be the offensive line,” RJ Young said. The Vols return just one starter from last year’s O-line, LT Lance Heard, a transfer from LSU. But Josh Heupel has done major in addressing the concerns. Still, four new starters in the SEC is a gamble even the HC can’t scheme away.

Tennessee’s hoping their portal haul including Notre Dame’s Sam Pendleton and Arizona’s Wendell Moe, and 5-star freshman David Sanders Jr., will provide a plug-and-play solution. But cohesion on the line takes more than stars. It takes time. Replacing Cooper Mays at center is another puzzle. And then there’s the backfield. Dylan Sampson’s 1,491 rushing yards and 22 TDs don’t just walk out without consequence. Payton Lewis, Deshaun Bishop, and Star Thomas are talented but proven is a different story. At WR, Chris Brazzell is expected to rise post-Squirrel White, and the Vols do have weapons.

Tennessee isn’t toast. Far from it. Although some see red flags heading into the 2025 season. With Joey Aguilar at the helm, the Vols may have quietly pulled off one of the sneakiest QB coups of the offseason. But if the front five can’t hold, nothing would matter.