Josh Heupel Gets Fresh Chaz Coleman Update Amid Uncertainty Over His Tennessee Future

Former PSU defensive tackle Chaz Coleman was one of the top portal additions for Josh Heupel’s Tennessee. But drama quickly mounted regarding his future with the Vols. He was absent during the second half of spring practice. Then, he missed the annual spring game and the start of summer workouts. But the latest update is enough to calm the fans.

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Coleman returned to Knoxville on Friday afternoon, as reported by VolQuest’s Austin Price on Saturday, May 30.

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The 5-star transfer edge was expected to return to campus for the voluntary summer workout on May 20, but he missed the rescheduled arrival deadline. While he finally returned to campus, his long-term future with Tennessee for the 2026 season remains uncertain. He is dealing with off-field issues, according to a CBS Sports report from late April.

“When talking to sources about Coleman’s situation, they tend to point to three things: He’s homesick and feeling the pressure as a newfound millionaire; he suffered a head injury at an unknown point during his time at Penn State that seems to have caused lingering vertigo symptoms; and then there are concerns about his tardiness and engagement level early in his Vols tenure,” read the report.

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The DT arrived in Knoxville via the portal from Penn State during the January window. His transfer followed Josh Heupel’s hiring of Jim Knowles, who served as James Franklin’s DC at the Nittany Lions last season. The 2025 campaign did not see Coleman get many opportunities. However, he still recorded a 90.3 pass-rush grade as per PFF.

Last month, the Vols’ head coach addressed the Coleman situation.

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“Ultimately, Chaz is dealing with some things off the field, and he’s got to handle that and go through that process,” said Heupel. “We’re here to help and support him in all those ways, and we’ll continue to do that, but that’s ultimately the beginning of his journey right now, and there are some things he has to work with.”

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He missed crucial conditioning windows. So now, Coleman faces a difficult challenge to integrate into the Vols’ defensive rotation.

Does Chaz Coleman play in 2026?

There’s no doubt about Chaz Coleman’s talent. He was widely considered the consensus No. 1 edge rusher in the portal. He ranked No. 3 overall nationally, per On3. However, his off-field struggles can’t be overlooked. Here’s where a CBS Sports report suggests there’s a possibility of his return on the field.

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“He’s not in trouble, and some in the Tennessee program, including teammates, are optimistic that he will be part of the team in 2026 despite his absence during spring practice. Coleman remains in Knoxville around the team, and he even recently went to church with Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner,” read the report.

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But nothing is settled yet. The Vols’ fans have already gone through similar situations with QB Nico Iamaleava and Boo Carter. And while those situations ended with the players leaving the program, Coleman’s absence was different from the start. Primarily, he didn’t fall out with either the coaching staff or the team. Secondly, there were no behavioral issues. And unlike Iamaleava, Coleman is reportedly content with what he’s getting from the Vols.