Josh Heupel Grabs Brother of 2x Pro Bowler to Help Jim Knowles

Josh Heupel has been on a mission to fix the issues that plagued them during a disappointing 8-5 season in 2025. And those are on the defensive side of the ball. With new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles now calling the shots in Knoxville, the Vols have been aggressively targeting elite players. And their latest addition brings both familiarity with the SEC grind and some serious NFL bloodlines.​

On Tuesday morning, Tennessee officially landed Michigan safety TJ Metcalf. Metcalf was ranked as the No. 10 safety in the transfer portal by On3. He gives Knowles another versatile weapon in the secondary. TJ Metcalf is the cousin of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler. The family connection runs deep, as TJ’s father, Tarrus, and DK’s father, Terrence, both played college football at Ole Miss as siblings. TJ brings legitimate SEC experience and proven production to a Tennessee defense that desperately needs it.​

Metcalf was an absolute workhorse for Michigan’s defense in 2025. He logged a team-high 778 defensive snaps while playing multiple positions. The Birmingham, Alabama, native finished the season with 58 tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception as Michigan’s starting safety. What made him so valuable was his versatility. He lined up at slot/nickel for 426 snaps, in the box for 145 snaps, and at free safety for 122 snaps.

