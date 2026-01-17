Josh Heupel Has Final Chance to Save Tennessee From QB Crisis After Back-to-Back Setbacks

Tennessee found its starting quarterback in 2025 by searching the transfer portal. Without much surprise, nearly a year later, the Vols found themselves in the same position. Tennessee is now running behind another talented star, who could provide the boost Josh Heupel needs at quarterback.

Darian Mensah entered the portal on its very last day, becoming the top prospect available at quarterback immediately. He had initially planned to stay at Duke after wrapping up his first season in the P4 level. But given that the Blue Devils have struggled in 2025, and that Mensah emerged as a complete sensation, it was clear he would take his skills elsewhere. A few more games would have seen Mensah’s stats going off the charts, already racking up 3,973 yards and 34 TDs this season. As a passer, he is second in the country.

This is a big relief for Josh Heupel, who has yet to land a QB from the transfer portal. The position is now the Vols’ biggest problem area for the 2026 season. Joey Aguilar won’t be returning, and Jake Merklinger has transferred out. The responsibility would fall onto an inexperienced but veteran George MacIntyre and rookie Faizon Brandon. Mensah’s decision changes things for Tennessee big time, because the latter has missed out on a series of top QBs.

The Vols put up a fight to get star QB Sam Leavitt, who was the No. 1 QB in the portal until he signed with LSU. The pressure on Heupel is mounting after a series of high-profile misses in the portal. The Vols lost a bidding war for Ty Simpson, and embarrassingly watched as Lane Kiffin poached top target Sam Leavitt right from under their noses in Knoxville. With other targets like Beau Pribula and Brendan Sorsby also choosing other schools, the failure to land a top QB has become a troubling pattern. Even FCS star Landen Clark went to LSU.

Now, Tennessee has a shot to start afresh for the top quarterback in the market. The Vols can spend big, as they have been among the top spenders in the portal this year. However, they shockingly seem to have made up their minds, despite this being their only chance at getting a top QB.

Tennessee is giving up already for Darian Mensah

According to Pete Thamel, Tennessee will not be joining the fight to land Darian Mensah. He has instead been tabbed as a future Hurricane by the analyst. Miami is also a QB-needy team, since Carson Beck won’t be returning in 2026. Plus, the Hurricanes can also outduel the Vols when it comes to money. Mario Cristobal spends big on his quarterbacks and was willing to part with $6.5 million to get Ty Simpson.

Mensah himself was going to get $4 million in his 2 year of playing at Duke. The QB might simply be taking advantage of the position he’s in, he’s an elite passer, and can ask for a higher price because of his performance. Mensah put the Blue Devils in contention for a great postseason run, and also won the ACC Championship. Tennessee would be a great fit for him, but they may not have been able to compete financially.

The clock has already begun ticking for Mensah, Josh Heupel, and any other coach interested in making the QB a part of their teams. Only a few hours remain before the portal closes. Tennessee might regret the mistake later if it doesn’t get into the mix for Mensah. Heupel, anyway, will have to make a Hail Mary attempt to find his next QB1; he might as well do it for the best possible quarterback available in the market.