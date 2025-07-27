Josh Heupel Hit With Stark SEC Prediction After ESPN’s Joey Aguilar Verdict

Doubt is thick in the air around Knoxville. But confidence has always been quiet. Tennessee enters 2025 with a chip on its shoulder the size of Neyland Stadium. Picked to finish ninth in the SEC? Behind Vandy? Only three players named to the preseason All-SEC team? That’s bulletin-board gold for Josh Heupel, who’s made a career out of turning slights into scoreboard fuel. But if history is our guide, don’t count him out. Count him dangerous.

“You show Josh a room full of doubters, and he’ll show you a team ready to prove every one of them wrong,” said Bob Stoops. “Back in 2000, he told us, ‘Why not us?’ That mindset? It hasn’t changed.” So, the Vols might be reloading. But their salty defense still bites, and their head coach knows exactly how to turn doubt into drive. Still, Josh Heupel was slapped with a brutal SEC prediction ahead of the 2025 season.

On the July 26th episode of That SEC Podcast, veteran columnist Berry Tramel didn’t hold back when asked for his boldest 2025 SEC take. With a laugh and a jab, he delivered a zinger aimed straight at Rocky Top. “Well, I’d be an idiot to do it in the SEC because those games are fairly. We sort of know what we’re getting. You know, I don’t think Tennessee is going to win the SEC with that dude from Appalachian State at quarterback.” It was the kind of brutal honesty only Tramel could serve, and it’s sure to light a fire under the Vols’ QB room. But why all the doubt?

Well, Tennessee’s QB room in 2025 feels more like a gamble than a game plan. After five-star phenom Nico Iamaleava walked away from the program, ghosting coaches mid-NIL drama, questions came crashing down. “He just stopped showing up,” a team insider told 247Sports. In his wake, the Vols turned to Joey Aguilar, a strong-armed App State transfer who’s yet to face the SEC’s fire. And behind him? Raw potential in Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre. But no proven answers. Given that, even Urban Meyer didn’t hold back and said, “Tennessee’s screwed without Nico.” So, no wonder the Rocky Top faithful are holding their breath. But is Joey Aguilar really unproven?

Here’s the thing: Joey Aguilar isn’t some mystery project. He is a proven playmaker. The veteran QB lit up scoreboards at Appalachian State, racking up 6,700+ yards and 56 TDs in just 2 seasons. After a brief stop at UCLA, Aguilar found his next challenge in Knoxville. Right now, with a big arm, poise under pressure, and real-game experience, he brings more than just hype to the Vols’ QB room. He brings answers. But Josh Heupel isn’t worried about the noise. He’s scheming a comeback.

With eight battle-tested starters returning on defense, Tennessee’s got teeth. Tim Banks’ unit brings heat, led by Jermod McCoy, Arion Carter, and Joshua Josephs. Now, while critics fixate on Nico Iamaleava’s messy exit, Heupel’s eyes are on the bigger prize. “We want to win the SEC and the Playoff,” he declared. And with a defense this fierce, Heupel has time to figure out the QB puzzle before the Vols make their move. But the interesting part?

Not everyone sees the Vols’ QB room with doubt. According to ESPN, Joey Aguilar holds a clear edge over Iamaleava in one crucial skill. And that advantage could be the spark Tennessee’s offense needs to fire on all cylinders in 2025.

Josh Heupel’s signal-caller hits different

Joey Aguilar may not have Nico Iamaleava’s hype, but he might have what Tennessee really needs. According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, Aguilar is “far better” at scrambling and “takes far fewer sacks”. A key trait in Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offense. While Iamaleava ate 28 sacks last year, Aguilar went down just 15 times at App State. So, “He’s a better scrambler,” wrote Connelly, and that pocket awareness could give Aguilar the edge in a tight QB race.

On top of that, even if Joey Aguilar won’t torch defenses with his legs, he doesn’t have to. What he brings is pocket feel, poise, and the smarts to extend plays when protection collapses. That trait alone can keep drives alive and chains moving. Look, it’s a quality Tennessee thrived on in 2022 with Hendon Hooker, who turned broken plays into first downs.

So, Aguilar’s not flashy. But he’s functional in all the right ways. Following that, Tennessee fans know a smart QB can be just as dangerous as a fast one. And Connelly says Joey Aguilar brings that savvy. Now, if he wins the job, his pocket feel could be the edge the Vols need in 2025.