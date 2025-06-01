Josh Heupel Learns Big Recruiting Update on Elite Prospect With 26 Offers After Blunt QB Warning From NFL Coach

Josh Heupel has turned Tennessee into a real contender on the field, finishing 10–3 and reaching the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff. But off the field? The Vols are still searching for a breakout moment in the 2026 recruiting race. Known more for developing talent than grabbing top-tier transfers, Tennessee usually lives in that second or third wave of recruiting success. Their recent classes reflect that—On3 ranks them No. 11 for 2025 and No. 12 for 2026. Respectable? Sure. But not quite elite yet.

Well, the Vols do have a strong foundation with 5-star QB Faizon Brandon and speedy 4-star WR Tyreek King leading the way. But with just eight commits so far in the 2026 cycle, there’s room—and need—for a second-half surge. And if a recent update is anything, the Vols are set to grab another elite prospect after a four-star defensive prospect’s early-June visit.

Tennessee’s Junior Day gave the Vols a chance to impress one of the South’s fastest-rising defensive talents—Kelvin “KJ” Caldwell. The Parkview (Ga.) safety, who already holds 26 offers, made his first trip to Knoxville on June 1. According to Vols insider Dale Dowden, the visit was impressive and could help Tennessee pick up some serious ground in the race. It wasn’t just a look around—it was a statement visit. Caldwell left Rocky Top with a stronger connection to the program, and the coaching staff made sure the orange vibes stuck.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Caldwell didn’t hold back in his praise. “What stood out the most today was the family atmosphere. They’re really welcoming and they want to develop players, not just as football players, but as men too,” he told VolReport.

It may have been his first time on campus, but the safety had already heard the buzz from those who had been there before. “(I did not know much), but a couple of the people that I played with over the years that came here like Mike (Matthews) and Justin Baker, they told me good stuff about him,” Caldwell added. Now? Heupel’s crew just might be on the verge of something big.

The Vols’ family-first message is starting to hit home. Though WR Mike Matthews was a couple of years ahead, he still left a lasting impact on KJ Caldwell. The rising junior took every word to heart. “Not real close, but the time that I spent with him, it was good. I had a lot of great conversations with him about his process and how it could translate to my process and things like that,” shared Caldwell.

So when Vols extended an invite, Caldwell didn’t hesitate. He wanted to see for himself if the buzz was real. Turns out—it was. “They welcomed me with open arms. Most of the staff knew who I was already and they let me know I am a top priority,” he added. Simply put, Caldwell came curious, but he left impressed. And during the visit, KJ Caldwell got a front-row seat to see how business is done in the DB room.

Watching Vols DBs coach Willie Martinez in action gave him real perspective. “I like his intensity and the way he coaches. He is very aggressive, but it makes sense, and he knows what he is talking about,” Caldwell said.

However, KJ Caldwell’s visit to Knoxville isn’t ending quietly—he’s lacing up for Tennessee’s first camp and ready to compete. The offer’s already in hand, but Caldwell is eager to get coached up and show his edge. “I love to compete. I will never shy away from any competition or work,” he said.

Josh Heupel’s Tennessee made a big impression, checking off every box. “They have everything I’m looking for in a school: home atmosphere, development at a high level, and it is the SEC, does not get any better than this.” So, the Vols are firmly in the mix. But nothing’s set in stone—that too with programs like Georgia Tech still circling. Meanwhile, Josh Heupel is facing pressure of his own. One NFL coach has already issued a blunt warning about his quarterback strategy. The Vols are feeling the heat.

The message for Josh Heupel?

Josh Heupel has lit up the scoreboard in Knoxville, but questions still swirl around his offensive system. In just 4 seasons, he’s built a winning culture—yet critics wonder if his high-octane, wide-split attack truly preps QBs for the NFL grind. It’s a system built for speed, not exactly for Sundays. Even Tennessee Titans HC Brian Callahan weighed in.

Callahan broke down how college offenses like Heupel’s can make it tough to judge QB talent. It’s not a knock—just the challenge of translating fireworks on Saturdays into consistency on Sundays. “There’s just a different style of play in the NFL,” explained Callahan. “In the NFL, you often have to throw the ball before receivers are anywhere near the spot—or you don’t even know if they’re open. You’re throwing to spots, anticipating windows. In college, it’s more about seeing guys come open. That’s probably the best way to describe it.”

He added, “The average college football fan wouldn’t even notice this difference just by watching. The offenses are so different—especially a spread system like Tennessee’s. Sometimes, those throws are predetermined. The ball goes to a spot no matter what. It looks fast, but they might not really be reading the defense at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Callahan’s breakdown highlights the challenge Vols’ offense faces in preparing QBs for the next level—and why NFL scouts stay cautious. Simply put, Josh Heupel’s offense is electric on Saturdays, but it’s raising red flags for Sundays. Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer echoed the growing concern.

While speaking on QB Joe Milton, he said, “Joe is a guy that we obviously know all about the talent…but the system that he came from in Tennessee created some challenges in terms of what he has to learn and things like that.” That one quote may give rival recruiters more ammunition when battling for elite QBs.

Vols’ offense thrives on speed, space, and simplified reads—great for racking up points in college, but far from NFL-style complexity. It’s not just Schottenheimer. This offseason alone, Brian Callahan, Pete Carroll, and even former Vols WR Dont’e Thornton have all raised eyebrows about the system’s lack of NFL preparation. Until Heupel’s skill guys start producing in the league, that narrative won’t go away—and recruiters will keep using it to their advantage.