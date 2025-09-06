Josh Heupel Makes Big Recruiting Stance, Days After Tennessee Flipped 5-star Tristen Keys from LSU

Tennessee just scored a monster win on the recruiting trail. Yes, last week, the Vols flipped 2026 5-star WR Tristen Keys, the nation’s No. 1 WR, from LSU. Keys had been pledged to the Tigers since March, but Josh Heupel’s staff never stopped knocking on the door. And now they’ve landed the prize. But the flip is already sparking chatter. Rival fans pointing to NIL as the reason. True or not, all that matters in Knoxville is that the Vols just landed a game-changer. And now, to ensure future commitments pack the same punch, Heupel is making a clear recruiting stance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Josh Heupel’s 2026 class was already shining with names like five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, WR Tyreek King, Salesi Moa, and Joel Wyatt. Following that, Tennessee was sitting at No. 15 in ESPN’s class rankings before Keys’ flip. But now that spot is on the rise, and fast. Although the real test is making sure these blue-chip commits turn into future game-changers. Here, On3’s Chand Simmons broke down exactly how Heupel plans to make that happen.

On Sept. 5, Josh Heupel and RBs coach De’Rail Sims were on hand at Brentwood Academy for a non-region clash with Baylor. But it wasn’t just another high school game. It was one of the most talent-rich matchups Tennessee will see this season. Because the sidelines were loaded with future college stars, including Vols commit Gabriel Osenda, the 3-star Baylor tackle. Then there’s DB Jamyan Theodore. So, for Heupel, it was the perfect setting to check in on his future foundation. But that’s not all. Beyond the on-field highlights, this matchup gave Heupel and his staff a front-row seat to evaluate and connect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It wasn’t just Vols commits shining under the lights. Oregon pledge Kesean Bowman, Brentwood Academy’s explosive WR, was on display, and Baylor’s David Gabriel Georges, a 2027 four-star bruiser with a Tennessee offer, showed why he’s already on the radar. Given that, for Josh Heupel, it was a chance to size up key targets and set the tone for which recruits could be next in line to join the Vols’ pipeline. Here, Tristen Keys’ decision to decommit from LSU and join the Vols offers a clear glimpse into what Tennessee brings to the table: a future too strong to pass up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tristen Keys didn’t need a long explanation. His words said it all. “It’s been smooth,” he admitted, showing that the flip to Tennessee wasn’t impulsive but a move that felt natural. But then came the kicker. “My phone’s been blowing up all night, but that’s what comes with it. It is what it is.” That reaction proved just how seismic his decision was in the recruiting world. And with that calm shrug, “it is what it is”, Keys sent a clear message. The Vols are the fit, the future, and the place he believes he belongs. Now, as Tennessee’s recruiting stock keeps climbing, Josh Heupel is weighing in on the hot topic of extra years of eligibility.

AD

Tennessee HC’s latest take on CFB rule changes

Eligibility has always been a moving target in CFB. Now, with medical redshirts, traditional redshirts, and pandemic exceptions, some players stretched their careers to nearly 7 years. So, the debate is back in the spotlight. Following that, a group of Vanderbilt players have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, pushing for student-athletes to receive five full years of eligibility within a 5-year span. Now, Josh Heupel addressed the issue during the SEC coaches teleconference.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I wasn’t aware of that; I’m guessing that happened here just recently,” he admitted. Then reflecting on his own playing days, Heupel noted, “I did redshirt, gained valuable experience during that time. Learning the game, how to practice, learning our offensive system — all those things.” So, for him, the redshirt year was less about wasted time and more about building a foundation. Still, Heupel pointed to progress already made.

“I think the rule change from a few years ago, allowing guys to play in four games, was a positive,” he stated. And he added that with new roster limitations, having more flexibility matters, saying, “The availability of more of the roster to be able to play is important in being able to navigate that.” Right now, with the Vanderbilt lawsuit looming, one thing is clear. Rule changes could once again reshape the path of CFB careers, and Heupel’s perspective adds weight to a conversation that’s only getting louder.