Josh Heupel Receives Big Joey Aguilar Verdict at Nico Iamaleava’s Expense

Following a shocking push to the College Football Playoff a year ago, the Vols were the focus of college football’s attention, only for the story to take a dramatic turn when star quarterback Nico Iamaleava suddenly left for UCLA, leaving fans and pundits scratching their heads, wondering what’s in store for the program. Josh Heupel, who fans celebrated as an offensive mastermind, is now under scrutiny. Critics are putting his talent evaluation and development skills, particularly on offense, to the test more than ever before.

With Nico departed, the Volunteers looked once more to the portal, securing Joey Aguilar from UCLA (the very same school Iamaleava defected to). Still, there are doubts whether he—or any of the up-and-comers on the roster—can effectively replace him. The offense, constructed upon the speed-demon, high-flying fundamentals that Heupel made legendary, is about to face its greatest challenge to date. And, On3’s J.D. PicKell already prepared his verdict.

“The experience factor for Joey Aguilar and what he brings to the table here is very different than what you have with Nico Iamaleava.” Said Pickell. He added, “Over the course of the season, as you watch the kind of football Joey Aguilar plays with, if nothing else, it’s going to be confident.” Now that’s a bold statement made by PicKell. In two seasons, Aguilar accumulated 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns, setting school records and demonstrating that he could perform under pressure when the stakes were high. When he made the move to UCLA, his tale seemed to go out West—until the quarterback merry-go-round turned again, and Nico’s relocation to UCLA left Tennessee scrambling for a leader. That was when Aguilar joined, trading blue and gold for orange and white.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“And so I love that for Tennessee because it gives you an authoritative presence in your offense should he end up winning the job,” PicKell said. “It’s a very different personality playing quarterback for you than Nico Iamaleava from a playstyle perspective. Joey Aguilar is going to cut it loose, man. He’s going to let it rip,” he adds. Aguilar has got experience in spades. Nico was flashy and promising, but Aguilar has been through the fire; he has started 24 games, directed comebacks, and taken MVPs in bowl games. He’s not a guy with a big arm; he’s a winner who understands how to fire up his team when the chips are down.

AD

PicKell admits that Aguilar doesn’t hesitate to put in the effort, “It’s not to say Nico Iamaleava couldn’t have gotten there, but it was a projection, right? You were hoping it would eventually happen. How many times, as either A, you’re sitting there and saying, man, he was open. I wish Nico would’ve let it rip. That was one thought. Or B, you’re saying, man, he was open.” For Nico, every jaw-dropping, 86-yard bomb, there were moments when receivers broke free, and he either hesitated or couldn’t pull the trigger. That’s not a knock on him—it’s just part of growing pains for a first-year starter.

With Aguilar at the helm, the Vols aren’t wishing for magic—they’re counting on a guy who already accomplished it at a high level. Scouts consider him one of the top 25 quarterbacks in the nation for 2025, and some rank him as high as the 50th best player in the country. So as the Vols prepare to face Syracuse in their season opener, all eyes are on Aguilar. Can he deliver on the hype? Can he be the leader that Tennessee requires? If his past performance is anything to go by, the answer is affirmative.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joey Aguilar steps into the fire

Joey Aguilar’s not just taking over any ordinary QB gig—he’s taking over one of the most closely watched spots in college football, with a fan base clamoring for another playoff push and a schedule as accommodating as an SEC linebacker. The Vols start against Syracuse, then play Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Florida. And to compound the problem, the receiving corps is young, inexperienced, and without star power.

There’s Mike Matthews, Chris Brazzell II, Braylon Staley, and Amari Jefferson, who hasn’t yet caught a pass in college. So, what is the truth here? Aguilar’s got the ability—no question about that. He’s a dual-threat with a strong arm, a playmaker under duress, and the type of experience that comes from starting 24 games and directing comebacks. But he also has one year of eligibility remaining, and he’s learning his fourth offense in 28 months.

With Nico’s abrupt departure, there’s uncertainty in the atmosphere that Aguilar must assist in alleviating. He needs to win over his teammates, gain their trust, and demonstrate he can be the leader this team must have—all while attempting to learn Josh Heupel’s high-speed, signal-heavy offense.