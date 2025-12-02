Josh Heupel Strikes Golden Opportunity to End 28-Year SEC Drought at Tennessee

Josh Heupel may be staring at the clearest path Tennessee has had in nearly three decades to break through the SEC. With an 8-4 record and only a bowl game remaining, head coach Josh Heupel will already be focused on returning stronger next year. But the new SEC schedule brings something more important than last year’s record. A wave of coaching turnover across the league has left several of Tennessee’s opponents starting over, giving the Vols a rare competitive edge at a moment when they badly need one.

“Nearly half of Tennessee’s SEC opponents next season will have first-year head coaches, including two with ties to Tennessee,” Rocky Top Insider, a Tennessee athletics outlet, shared the news on X.

This gives Tennessee a legitimate shot at reaching the SEC Championship Game. The Volunteers last appeared in the title matchup in 2007 and haven’t returned since. Their most recent SEC championship came in 1998 against Mississippi State. With the landscape shifting, 2026 could finally be the year they make a serious push and end their 28-year drought.

Their 2026 home schedule includes Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn, LSU, and Texas. The road games feature matchups against Vanderbilt, Arkansas, South Carolina, and Texas A&M. Several of these programs are coming off major overhauls: new systems, new staffs, and new leadership. And while many of these hires are highly regarded, even the best coaches face turbulence in Year 1. Take Bill Belichick, for example.

LSU fired Brian Kelly in his fourth year with the program after a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M in Baton Rouge. The Tigers replaced him with former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, giving him a $90 million incentive-heavy deal. Auburn also made a change, dismissing Hugh Freeze after a home loss to Kentucky and naming former USF head coach Alex Golesh as his replacement.

Arkansas struggled throughout the season, finishing dead last in the SEC with a 2-10 record. Sam Pittman was fired early in the season, and the Razorbacks recently named his successor, Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield. Kentucky also fired its longtime head coach, Mark Stoops. However, no replacement has been named yet.

Amid all this upheaval, Tennessee enters 2026 as one of the few stable programs in the SEC. With an experienced roster, a returning coaching staff, and continuity on both sides of the ball, the Volunteers are positioned to capitalize while their opponents adjust.

Familiar faces to return to Neyland next season

It will be a familiar scene for both Kiffin and Golesh when they return to Neyland Stadium next season. Both have ties to the Tennessee program. Alex Golesh, who served as Josh Heupel’s offensive coordinator for two seasons, will likely receive a warm reception from Vols fans. Lane Kiffin, however, can expect the opposite. His abrupt departure for USC after just one season remains a sore memory for Tennessee’s faithful, and the resentment will still feel fresh when he steps back into Knoxville.

Both coaches will be entering their first seasons in their new roles, giving Heupel a strong opportunity to capitalize. And with the chaotic way Kiffin left Ole Miss, both Tennessee and Rebel fans may find themselves rooting for the Vols when the matchup arrives. Heupel will need victories against Kiffin and Golesh, and against Arkansas and Kentucky, because the rest of the schedule only gets tougher.

With programs like Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Alabama lined up, Heupel must make the most of every winnable game if he hopes to challenge for the SEC Championship. If he can take down most of these top opponents, he’ll be well on his way to ending Tennessee’s long SEC title drought.