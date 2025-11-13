SEC Coach With $37.5M Buyout Will be on Hot Seat For Firing After Week 13 Loss

The 2025 season has seen more head coach firings than there have been game weeks. Unfortunately, we are not done yet. Josh Heupel started the proceedings with a new QB1 in Joey Aguilar, and the Vols got a great start. But of late, that early momentum has escaped the program. At 6-3, the HC simply can’t afford another loss.

After a 10-win 2024 season and a playoff berth, Josh Heupel inked a one-year extension with the Vols, to 2030, with a $37.5 million buyout. However, fans haven’t been able to catch a glimpse of that competitiveness from Rocky Top for a few weeks now. Losses against ranked Georgia, Alabama, and Oklahoma have gotten them out of a CFP push. However, they can still finish the season on a high. If not, it’s trouble time…

The Vols are set to face NM State in Week 12. Then comes their visit to the Swamp to play Florida. “Let me tell you who really needs this one…it’s Mister Josh Heupel,” college football analyst Jesse Simonton said in a conversation with SEC Mike.

Last season, the Vols edged out Florida 23-17 in a tight game. However, that was at the Neyland Stadium. Going by the history books, the last time the Vols defeated Florida in a road game was in 2003.

But this time, it’s different. Bill Napier put in a significant amount of effort during the final games of the previous season, but his efforts failed to rejuvenate the offense this year. Four losses later, he was fired, and since then, the Gators haven’t won a single game. Simonton continues, “Florida looked like they let go of the rope on Saturday. You know, they had the dead cat bounce against the big rival, against Georgia; they came up short, painful loss.”

Florida’s star QB DJ Lagway entered the season surrounded by draft conversations. But plagued by injuries and instability, the QB1 hasn’t had the best of times. “Whether it’s injuries, poor coaching, underdevelopment… total loss of confidence, he looks like a shell of a guy that everyone was saying was going to be, you know, the next Heisman Trophy winner in Gainesville.”

The analyst’s message is clear. If the Vols cannot beat a program that is currently ranked 105th in total offense, then Heupel might be staring down a hot seat in Knoxville. “I think Tennessee fans, and I’ve defended them. They do not want Josh Heupel to be fired. Yet. They’re not… There will be some calls or a little; there will be some hot seat talk in 2026 if Tennessee stumbles down the stretch.”

Josh Heupel faces criticism over his playcalling

If there’s one critical aspect in which Josh Heupel has been facing criticism, it’s his playcalling, which has resulted in costly blunders so far. On 2nd & Goal, with nine seconds remaining in the first half against Alabama, Heupel’s decision to go for a goal-line pass play ended in an interception, which was returned for a 99-yard touchdown, leading to a 20-37 loss.

Jesse Simonton suggests that Tennessee needs to work on that. “Program adjustments need to be made. He’s another guy who maybe needs to relinquish some of those play-calling duties on game days. He can focus on some of the other in-game management.” Ryan Day gave up play-calling, and the Buckeyes won the national championship.

The Alabama blunder wasn’t a lone incident. The matchup against Georgia (44-41 upset) saw a similar blunder when Josh Heupel attempted to run the ball three times consecutively during the fourth quarter. On the fourth down, the Vols were forced to kick a field goal, which eventually was a missed attempt. If the drive had been successful, the Vols would have taken a three-point or a seven-point lead (if TD) against the Bulldogs.