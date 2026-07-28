Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Plots Double Blow Against Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Just days ago, the nation’s No. 2 RB David Gabriel Georges’ commitment ended a neck-and-neck battle between Ohio State and Tennessee and he finally gave his word to Josh Heupel. Now Josh Heupel is ploting for a second strike at Ohio State, by tragetting DJ Jacobs.

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The Vols are pushing hard to flip the 5-star 2027 edge rusher, who committed to the Buckeyes in December 2025, as reported by Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong on July 27.

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Jacobs, the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class, fielded nearly 38 offers before choosing Ohio State. He cited Larry Johnson’s track record of producing elite defensive linemen, Ryan Day’s coaching, and Columbus’ family-like atmosphere. But one factor sealed the deal: NIL.

“Sources have told On3 that Jacobs is set to sign a multi-year deal with Ohio State paying north of $1 million annually,” wrote On3’s Pete Nakos.

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That’s where Ohio State’s vulnerability lies. The Buckeyes lost Georges to Tennessee because the Vols offered a richer NIL package of around $2 million per year, double OSU’s figure. Heupel may try the same playbook with Jacobs.

But NIL wasn’t the only edge Tennessee used. DDG also saw a clearer path to playing time and built strong relationships with Vols coaches. Jacobs’ situation is different. OSU’s defensive line coach has forged a deep bond with him, and the Buckeyes’ track record of producing NFL edge rushers like Chase Young and Nick Bosa remains a powerful lure.

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Still, Tennessee has another card to play. Jacobs recently signed with Adidas, a brand connection that helped the Vols secure Georges. If NIL and brand alignment matter most, Heupel has a real chance to flip the Blessed Trinity standout.

The stakes are high. Jacobs is coming off a dominant junior season with 102 tackles and 16 sacks. Losing him would compound OSU’s setback after missing on Georges, weakening their 2027 class and raising questions about recruiting momentum.

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However, Heupel and his staff’s relentless effort to change the 2027 Edge’s mindset makes the road to retaining Jacobs difficult for Ryan Day and Ohio State.

Is there a real chance of Ohio State’s loss?

Other programs remain in the mix for Jacobs. Oregon and Miami have shown interest, but Tennessee’s aggressive NIL push poses the biggest threat.

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However, Ohio State has all the tools to keep its 5-star 2027 edge commit. It can offer him an NFL blueprint, the best coaches, and strategies to become great talent, but DJ Jacobs’ words after his commitment to the Buckeyes helped the programs to remain firmly in the mix for a potential flip.

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“Recruiting is never over, so we’ll see who really wants me and who will fight for me,” said Jacobs last December, as reported by Scarlet & Game.

With National Signing Day still five months away, Ohio State must fight to keep its prized edge rusher. If Tennessee convinces Jacobs to flip, Ryan Day’s program will suffer a second major recruiting loss to the Vols in the same cycle.