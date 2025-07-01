Josh Heupel’s Tennessee QB Room Faces Another Twist as Joey Aguilar’s Starting Role Comes Into Question

Quarterback questions haven’t haunted Tennessee under Josh Heupel—and for good reason. His offense keeps attracting elite talent, and he’s already sent two signal-callers to the NFL. But this spring? It’s all about development. Heupel kept things short when praising the QB group after the second spring scrimmage, but made it clear—progress is happening. Redshirt sophomore Nico Iamaleava was the clear QB1 entering the season.

Then came the shocker: Nico took the NIL route and left Rocky Top. Now, all eyes are on Joey Aguilar. The former UCLA signee finds himself in line to lead the Vols into Week 1 against Syracuse. Booted from Westwood when Nico arrived, Aguilar may just be Tennessee’s next big answer under center.

And this sudden QB shift might just be a blessing in disguise for Tennessee—and Joey Aguilar. He hasn’t even taken a snap in practice yet, but he’s already turning heads in Knoxville. Over the weekend, a viral video from a meet-and-greet showed Aguilar all smiles, connecting with young Vols fans like a natural. It’s a small moment, but it spoke volumes. Social media lit up, with many Tennessee supporters already saying Aguilar seems more invested in the fanbase than Nico ever was.

But Joey Aguilar’s grip on Tennessee’s starting job may not be as firm as it once seemed. On the June 30 episode of The Next Round, the crew dove into the latest shakeup in the Vols’ quarterback room—BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff. Lance Taylor noted, “He’s a graduate, so he can exercise graduate transfer, which is different than transfer portal, so you…” Jim Dunaway followed up, “You think he can start for 60% of college?” And Ryan Brown didn’t hold back: “He’s a better option for Tennessee than Joey Aguilar. I would agree with Lance on that, and I think everybody’s come to the conclusion.”

So, with Nico Iamaleava gone, Aguilar was quickly penciled in as QB1. But now, with Retzlaff entering the mix, Tennessee’s quarterback battle just got real. Because? Jake Retzlaff brings both experience and versatility to Vols’ QB room. He led BYU to an impressive 11–2 finish in 2024, capping the season with an Alamo Bowl victory. That year, he passed for nearly 3,000 yards and tossed 20 touchdowns. Before BYU, he dominated the JUCO circuit at Riverside City College, throwing for more than 4,500 yards in a single season. Along the way, Retzlaff picked up All-Big 12 honorable mention and earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list. Now, he brings legit firepower and pressure to the QB competition in Knoxville.

Hold on, don’t count Joey Aguilar out just yet. Despite the buzz around new faces, Josh Heupel isn’t overlooking his veteran QB. In fact, he had high praise for Aguilar, saying, “He has starts. He’s played at a high level. Close to 7,000 yards passing. 24 career starts, I think. He’s got the ability to throw the ball vertically. And he’s accurate and on time in the intermediate passing game. (He) has the ability to use his feet to extend plays, but you can use him in the quarterback run game, too,” said the Vols’ HC. With that kind of resume and versatility, Aguilar remains firmly in the mix for QB1. And now….

Josh Heupel’s QB1 reaches a major milestone

Tennessee is set to launch its 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Syracuse in the Aflac Kickoff Game. The noon showdown will air live on ABC, setting the stage for a high-stakes opener. And there’s already buzz around the Vols’ new signal-caller. Yup, transfer QB Joey Aguilar cracks the national spotlight, landing at No. 50 on College Wire’s list of the top 50 players in CFB for 2025.

Joey Aguilar took a winding road to the spotlight. After the 2024 season, he made the jump from Appalachian State to UCLA. Before that, he sharpened his skills at Diablo Valley Community College. During his time with the Mountaineers, Aguilar was a consistent force under center. He started nearly every game across two seasons, throwing for over six thousand yards and more than 50 touchdowns. He also added mobility to his game, picking up over 400 rushing yards and finding the end zone multiple times on the ground. Now, he’s ready to bring that dual-threat energy to his next chapter.

But Josh Heupel didn’t shy away from addressing the changing QB landscape. Speaking candidly about Tennessee’s QB shuffle, he said, “Let’s start calling it the ‘Joey Aguilar situation.’ At the end of the day—that’s just the landscape. You’re not going to keep everybody. … We’ve got some new pieces that we’ve got to get on-boarded here in the course of May. That’s the nature of college football. So, we’ll get ready and keep competing and keep growing.” So, it’s a new era for the Vols, and Heupel is embracing the challenge head-on.