Josh Hoover Backs Sonny Dykes Amid $2M Confession as TCU HC Issues Self-Ultimatum

Well, Josh Hoover isn’t just ready to make an impact; he’s all fired up. As this quarterback is stepping up into this moment, that might fuel TCU’s quest for a playoff berth under coach Sonny Dykes. Dykes, entering his second season, earned genuine praise at Big 12 Media Days, reflecting the program’s resurgence after a turbulent two years. While a 9-4 record capped with a New Mexico Bowl victory is solid, TCU’s potential runs deeper. Hoover’s faith in Dykes and the program’s culture is the reason he turned down a $2 million offer. Now, if the chemistry clicks, TCU could be ready for another breakthrough season just like 2022.

Last season was anything but remarkable for Josh Hoover, as this guy finished it with a smashing 3,949 yards, which is the most of any returning Big 12 QB. Then he capped off 27 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. That’s exactly why Sonny Dykes has high expectations for Hoover this season too. But it’s not just the coach who’s trusting his QB; even Josh Hoover is totally hooked with the program and has deep-rooted faith in Sonny Dykes and what he’s building in TCU.

So when BYUtv Sports Nation’s host asked, “What makes you want to play for a coach like Sonny Dykes?” Hoover didn’t hold back his praise for him. “He does a great job of bringing in the right people,” Hoover said. “You know, he does a great job with the coaching staff and bringing in the right players in the portal, and he just really runs the program in a really special way.”

No wonder that’s exactly the case. First up, he got Kendal Briles as their offensive coordinator, replacing Garrett Riley; that turned out perfect for them. TCU’s offensive line excelled in pass protection last year, ranking among the Big 12’s best and giving Josh Hoover ample time to throw. Their strong passing attack ranked third in the conference, scoring 33.5 points and gaining 426.8 total yards per game.

Now, you know why Josh Hoover has so much trust in Sonny Dykes and the team. That’s exactly the reason he turned down Tennessee’s $2 million offer. “I love Fort Worth. I love TCU. This is the place I want to be,” Hoover said. “I see TCU as a top program, and that’s why I came here. I came here to win a Big 12 championship, and I told my teammates I was going to be the quarterback here this year; the way I grew up, your word means something.” For Hoover, loyalty means everything, and when you have such a high-end supporting cast behind you, the trust remains unshaken.

TCU’s offensive line significantly improved this spring, especially on the left side. OL Cade Bennett, returning from injury after transferring from San Diego State, claimed the starting left guard position. At left tackle, Ryan Hughes, a New Mexico Bowl starter, beat out transfer Rasheed Jackson. Center Coltin Deery consistently impressed, minimizing pre-snap penalties. And with Carson Bruno out with injury, Remington Strickland stepped up to fill in at the right guard position. Finally, Ben Taylor-Whitfield, a seven-game starter in 2024, solidified right tackle, leaving the Frogs with a much stronger and cohesive unit.

So when Josh Hoover said, “He’s like a CEO—just makes all the right decisions and brings the people in to help us be successful. And so I think when you have a coach like that, you have a lot of respect for what he’s doing, and we’re excited to go play and glad he’s our head coach.” He wasn’t fluffing. Hoover sees how Sonny Dykes fosters a winning team culture by recruiting the right coaches, strategically using the transfer portal to build a strong roster, and providing the program with clear direction.

For now, Sonny Dykes has his goal set for this year and that’s a championship run.

Sonny Dykes sky high expectations from his squad

Sonny Dykes got a lot of key returning pieces into his team this year. His starting QB, Josh Hoover, is back; both of his offensive and defensive coordinators are back, and that really sets a lot of expectations for them this year. At Big 12 Media Days, Sonny Dykes confidently presented his team’s vision, highlighting their continuity and depth as major strengths for the upcoming season.

When asked what success looks like for TCU this year, he didn’t think twice before setting a big goal for them: “I think everything you said is true. When you have your quarterback back, obviously, Josh Hoover. I thought he really finished the season strong last year. Really excited about who he is, what kind of leader he is, and what kind of player he is.”

On top of that, he even has high expectations for his defensive unit. After Andy Avalos‘ return to the team, Sonny Dykes believes that their cornerback situation will see a major surge. “I think we’ll make some huge strides defensively. I think we’re going to be able to do more things. We’ve got more depth outside, really at the cornerback position, that I think will allow us some freedom that we hadn’t had in the past to be a little bit more exotic in some of the things we do defensively,” Dykes said.

Their cornerback troop does look pretty solid. Channing Canada‘s strong finish to the 2024 season, starting the final five games, has given him momentum going into the new year, while Jevon McIver Jr.‘s transfer from Austin Peay puts him in contention for a starting position. Then there’s Avery Helm and Vernon Glover Jr., who are returning from injuries and rejoining the battle for key spots in the team. The unit’s depth and internal competition have positioned it for an immediate impact.

But one thing that sets this season’s mood for the Horned Frogs is Sonny Dykes’s clear mindset about their success. “I think we’re at that point in our program right now where if we’re not in the Big 12 Championship Game, it’s probably not a successful season.” Now, with that expectation and a high-end team returning to make an impact, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for them.