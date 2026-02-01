Josh Hoover Clarifies Dynamic With Fernando Mendoza With Strong Message on Indiana’s Future

TCU transfer Josh Hoover has massive shoes to fill at Indiana, replacing Fernando Mendoza at the QB position. As expectations skyrocket, with a benchmark set at the Heisman level, Hoover opened up on Fernando Mendoza and his approach for the upcoming season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I have a lot of respect for him [Fernando Mendoza] as a player,” said Hoover to The Hoosiers-On3 on January 31. “He seems like a great guy and has done tremendous things this past season and in the future. He’s an unbelievable player, a really talented guy, and it’s been good to watch him on film and learn from somebody like that.”

While matching Mendoza’s standard at Indiana might sound difficult, it’s not unreachable for Josh Hoover. The TCU transfer had some exceptional numbers during his time with the Horned Frogs. In his three seasons as a starter, Hoover recorded 9,629 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions, completing 771 passes with a 65.2% completion rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoover also revealed his approach moving into the 2026 season. The QB is looking forward to getting to know each other this offseason, carrying this season’s momentum, and executing the best right from the first week of the 2026 season.

“I think just the opportunity to take this team, and as a collective group just keep getting better and progressing,” Hoover said. “And take some of the momentum this program has right now and just keep it going. I think obviously next year will be a new team, new guys, and new faces. It’s our job this offseason to get to know each other, get on the same page, and go out there week one and execute at a high level.”

In 2024, Hoover took his game to a whole new level. He broke TCU’s single-season record by passing 3,949 yards for 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Hoover had 29 touchdowns in the following year, for 3,472 yards, but was intercepted 13 times. While the passing yards and touchdowns are impressive, the accuracy remains a concerning factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: TCU vs Baylor NOV 2 November 2 2024: TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover 10 drops back for a pass during the 1st half the NCAA Football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Matthew Lynch/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Matthew Lynch/Cal Media/Sipa USA Waco McLane Stadium Tx US NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

However, it’s worth noting that Mendoza, before arriving at Bloomington, didn’t have big numbers like Hoover, and everything peaked within a year with Curt Cignetti. Hence, it will be exciting to see what Hoover can bring to the champions’ table in the upcoming season under Cignetti’s guidance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Josh Hoover guarantees massive production for Indiana

Josh Hoover has been one of the nation’s most productive passers the last three seasons. His consistency pushing the ball down the field vertically is something Indiana needed after Mendoza’s departure, after an outstanding 2025 season. At this stage, Hoover guaranteed that he would bring his productive run-pass option calls to Bloomington.

“It’s something I’ve done for the last eight years of my life (going back to high school),” Hoover told IU fans at the North College Avenue CVS on Saturday. “The offenses I’ve played in have all been heavy RPO offenses, and so I feel like I’ve got a really good feel for that. I’m excited to bring my skill set in that area to this program, this offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s going to translate well. We can distribute the ball and get easy touches for these receivers, who do well with the ball in their hands. That’s always a big part of offense: getting positive plays and stealing yards, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

His 9,629 career yards passing rank Hoover first in the nation among returning players. He follows Mendoza’s footsteps as a Big 12-turned-Big Ten quarterback to help Indiana transition seamlessly into the next season.