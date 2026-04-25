Josh Hoover Reveals His Biggest Spring Challenge Amid Curt Cignetti’s Strong Remarks

Indiana’s spring game featured two quarters with half the roster either limited or sidelined. And while the offense technically won 26-16, it didn’t feel like it especially if you’re watching Curt Cignetti’s new QB. Josh Hoover admitted as much, tipping his hat to the Hoosiers defense and what DC Bryant Haines is building in Bloomington.

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“That defense has made me so much better this spring,” Josh Hoover told the media after the game. “I’ve never played against anything that was as complex, and was able to disguise and do things like they do. So I have a lot of respect for that side of the ball, a lot of respect for our defense coordinator, Coach Haines, and all those coaches on defense.”

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If you think about it, that statement goes way more than just politeness. That’s a transfer QB from TCU realizing that he just walked into a system that overwhelms you first. After all, it’s a national champion we’re talking about. If Josh Hoover looked uncomfortable Thursday night, it’s because Indiana’s defense made sure of it.

Stunts came from everywhere with blitzes hitting before protections could settle. Josh Hoover, and every other QB on the field, spent most of the night trying to keep up. That’s not ideal for a spring game highlight reel. But it’s gold for development as the QB himself put it.

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“It’s really good for me to be able to go against that every single day,” Hoover added. “Play against a great top defense in the country. Again, it’s good players, good pass rush, it’s only gonna make us better. So I’m definitely appreciative and got a lot of respect for those guys on defense.”

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Josh Hoover’s first quarter stat line (2-for-8, 33 yards) was rough. The timing was off, the rhythm wasn’t there, and the pocket collapsed before it even formed. But after fumbling to find consistency early on, he adapted in the second quarter with quicker decisions and better anticipation. He also formed a growing connection with WR Tyler Morris.

By the end, his stats read 6-of-13, 94-yard. You might still raise your eyebrows but the point here is that Josh Hoover got better as the defense kept dominating. IU’s defense is led by veterans like Tyrique Tucker and Mario Landino. Curt Cignetti also brought in key portal additions in Chiddi Obiazor, Tobi Osunsanmi, Joe Hjelle, and Joshua Burnham. If anything, Curt Cignetti unsurprisingly, wasn’t impressed.

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Curt Cignetti’s blunt truth sets the stage

There are positives to take in from Indiana’s spring game. But Curt Cignetti sees a long road.

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“We got a lot of work to do,” he said. “Got to have a great summer. And we’re not a great football team. We’re not a good football team right now.”

The reality is that this is still a roster in transition. Josh Hoover is replacing Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall NFL pick. The QB felt that firsthand on Thursday night. But amid the learning curve, Curt Cignetti is happy with the progress.

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“I thought as it went along, he made a couple of plays,” he said. “We’ve got to protect him. It’s been an issue kind of all spring. We’re not game planning anybody. He’s got some things he’s got to clean up. But he finished on a positive note.”

But three months from now, what will matter is whether this spring lesson will really build something. For Josh Hoover, the challenge is not just learning a new offense but getting sharpened by a formidable defense. And if that edge holds, Indiana’s offense might look very different when it finally counts.