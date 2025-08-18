Josh Pate Announces Lance Leipold’s Big 12 Fate as Jalon Daniels Fix Could Change Everything

Kansas football is once again in the spotlight. And with Lance Leipold at the helm, the Jayhawks are shedding their underdog status, reshaping the Big 12 conversation. Following a stellar 9-4 season in 2023, marked by their first bowl victory since 2008 and five conference wins, Kansas appeared to be a program on the rise. However, 2024 brought challenges, as injuries to quarterback Jalon Daniels derailed their season, resulting in a 5-7 record. Now, Daniels is back and fully recovered, ready to take charge. Can they keep him healthy and show that 2023 was not a fluke?

With Jalon Daniels under center, the Jayhawks’ offense is incredibly efficient. But keeping him healthy has been a challenge. A shoulder injury sidelined him in 2022, though he returned to guide Kansas to its first bowl game in 14 years. However, a persistent back injury cost him ten games in 2023, derailing a potential breakout season. Despite this, his 8-4 record as a starter over two years highlights his importance to Lance Leipold’s offensive scheme.

Then a minor knee procedure kept him out this spring, raising concerns about his durability. Now, with the season approaching, he’s eager to get back on the field. As Josh Pate pointed out, the Jayhawks’ fortunes hang by a thread if they can’t keep their star healthy. “Jaylon Daniels is the key to this conference in many ways because if he’s healthy all year, Kansas could win this thing. Like I’m very, very abnormally high on Kansas. If Jaylen Daniels is healthy, they finished hot last year,” Pate said on his CFB show.

That’s true. Jalon Daniels is a walking highlight reel. Despite a slow start last season, he exploded for 2,454 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 447 rushing yards and six scores. When he is paired with a healthy Daniel Hishaw Jr., the Jayhawks will now boast a fearsome one-two punch. Hishaw, with 376 yards and three touchdowns on 65 carries last year, alongside Daniels, makes Kansas’ offense a Big 12 threat.

via Imago Though they lost key players, Lance Leipold is keeping the momentum. While Luke Grimm, Quentin Skinner, and Lawrence Arnold are gone, Leipold quickly revamped the receiving corps. He secured three immediate-impact receivers from the transfer portal: Cam Pickett, Bryson Canty, and Levi Wentz. If Daniels connects with them, the Jayhawks’ offense could flourish. Leipold’s coaching expertise keeps their Big 12 title hopes very much alive. And things are looking pretty much in their favor too.

Kansas looks ready for a strong start in 2025, thanks to a schedule that sets them up for success. They’ll play four of their first five games at home, against Fresno State, Wagner, West Virginia, and Cincinnati. This gives the Jayhawks a prime chance to secure early victories and build significant momentum. If they capitalize on this favorable stretch, an eight-win season could become a real possibility. And for that, Lance Leipold’s making sure every position stands strong this season.

Lance Leipold’s defense is making noise

Kansas football is undergoing a significant reset, but there’s still reason for optimism. The Jayhawks have an opportunity to start fresh in their new stadium. D.K. McDonald takes over as defensive coordinator, having showcased his abilities in 2024 by helping to create a unit that yielded just 26 points per game – the program’s best defensive showing since 2007.

Kansas linebacker JB Brown is stepping into 2024 with a new level of confidence and speed. His coach, Lance Leipold, didn’t hesitate to hype his player. As he said, “The guy that’s really stood out and playing some good football is JB Brown. He’s playing fast and confident. You can tell he’s really comfortable with what he’s supposed to be doing with our defense and he keeps showing up.” Now after Craig Young and Rich Miller have left, Brown is stepping up as the leader.

He went off in 2024. A career-best 74 tackles and 5 sacks, starting all 12 games at linebacker. He immediately made his presence felt at Lindenwood with three solo tackles and a TFL in the first game, following it up with consistent performances throughout the season. Brown tallied five tackles against Illinois, then had a huge game against UNLV with eight tackles, 1.5 for a loss. Then this guy also sacked West Virginia’s quarterback and deflected a pass, made seven tackles and a sack against TCU, and finished strong at Arizona State with eight tackles and a pass breakup.

The Kansas defense arguably cost them a bowl game in 2024, and things don’t seem much better. Losing key players like Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson leaves a significant void, and the unit seems to have regressed. While transfers DJ Graham II, Bangally Kamara, and Justice Finkley add experience and potential, they’re joining a team that needs to replace a lot of production. All-Big 12 pass rusher Dean Miller will lead the line, but the main question is whether the Jayhawks can find enough consistency to prevent another season being let down by their defense.