Josh Pate Picks Big 10 Giant To Make First-Ever College Football Playoffs After Watching Spring Game

Spring games do not always reflect a team’s eventual performance in the regular season. But occasionally they do. If this spring practice is one of those times, then the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set for a good season, as college football analyst Josh Pate made a huge prediction ahead of their 2026 campaign.

“Nebraska’s done, not as a program. Nebraska’s just done with their spring game already,” Pate said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show. “If there’s someone who’s done with their spring game, I think it’s going to be like Arizona. I think it’s somebody who just wanted to get outside because it was warm.

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“Spring game was yesterday, and I did a thing that is a very dangerous thing to do in college football. I turned the Nebraska spring game on at all the right moments. And I saw some things, frankly, I shouldn’t see. Fresh off the heels of a 10-win prediction from last year that didn’t quite come true, I saw some throws made into some tight windows. I saw Jamal Rule, a true freshman running back, run for 120. I saw those things, and I said, “11 and one.” I could see it, 11 and one.”

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The general consensus is that the Cornhuskers had an outstanding spring, with the offense’s impressive showing in the Red-White Game fueling early belief that a College Football Playoff spot is a realistic goal. Minus the injury to linebacker Jacob Bower before the game that will require surgery, Nebraska came out healthy.

But Josh Pate may just be going too far again. He is a huge admirer of Matt Rhule’s work with the Cornhuskers and his predictions may have just given his sentiments away. Last season turned out poorly for him. And even with the positive signs this season, it may turn out entirely different from what he envisions. Regardless, it is football and anything can happen.

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The Cornhuskers have been on an upward trajectory since Matt Rhule joined in 2023. After 5-7 and 7-6 seasons, 2025 was Matt Rhule’s third season with the Cornhuskers, and it was their best since 2016. They were on to a more impressive finish after going up 6-2 during the regular season, but the loss of quarterback Dylan Raiola to a season-ending injury led to three consecutive losses and a 7-5 record. The Bowl game went just the way the season ended, with Nebraska losing 44-22 to No. 15 Utah Utes.

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Pate spoke with so much positivity that even he knew his advocacy seemed rooted in a pile of cash. He quickly threw disclaimers that his claims are purely based on his perception and have not been influenced by any financial gains whatsoever.

“Compton has not paid me to say any of this. I’m cooking up a prediction on Nebraska. I’ve still got several months to back off of it, but I am writing it down right now.”

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Nebraska Cornhuskers’ offensive unit

Pate continued his positivity parade and went into a little more detail about Nebraska’s offense and gave special mentions to the work Dana Holgorsen is doing with the offensive players.

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With the help of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, the team improved on several fronts in 2025. The passing improved so much that Raiola threw for over 2,000 yards in his nine games played. The ground game also saw major improvements, as running back Emmett Johnson rushed for over 1,400 yards. Now, they are showing signs that they could do even better.

“Anthony Colanderea, very mixed bag, as I was just talking about a little while ago at quarterback,” Pete added. “But things feel more fluid, they feel like they’re moving faster. Here’s what it feels like to me: it’s a situation where they’re trying to just get everything in order. They’re shaking the game and all the pieces are yet to fall into their proper places, but they will. That’s what I feel about Nebraska’s offense, whereas last year, it kind of didn’t feel that way. I hoped it, but I never felt it. I feel Dana Holgorsen this year. I don’t just know of him, I feel Dana Holgorsen this year.”