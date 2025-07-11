Josh Pate Warns Oregon With Blunt Dante Moore Take on Big Ten Rival’s Advantage

It’s that special time of year again, when season previews, depth chart projections, and hot takes collide into the kind of smack-talking spectacle college football fans live for. And if you’re a Ducks fan or even an Ohio State diehard, you’ll want to stay tuned. Because Josh Pate just delivered a take so blunt it needs its own orange alert. Is Dante Moore really ready to lead?

Let’s set the stage. Both Oregon and Ohio State are staring down the barrel of questions at quarterback. The Ducks with their prized transfer, Moore, and the Buckeyes with Julian Sayin. According to Pate, both have some starting experience, yes, but that doesn’t mean they’re polished leaders. He categorizes them as “first‑year starters,” and that, he believes, could spell trouble when it comes to big-game resilience.

Pate explains, “We’re calling Dante Moore a first-year starter. I know he started at UCLA, but we’re calling him a first‑year starter, and certainly Julian Sayin at Ohio State fits the same description.” He’s then transcended into an interesting hypothetical situation. He said, “Let’s go with the working theory. B-level play from them, is that good enough?” Do you think that B-level play is enough to topple the big boys? For context, he defined B-level play as “B-level QB play involves some inconsistency, it involves some turnover issues here and there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Pate continues: “Is that good enough for Ohio State or Oregon to win the Big 10? I don’t think they play each other in the regular season. Is that good enough for them to meet in the Big 10 title game? Or I know a team with a ton of returning production at quarterback that plays both of them, that’s Penn State.” Translation? He’s telling Ducks and Buckeyes fans to stay humble. Those returning QBs in Happy Valley? They’re probably a haircut away from knocking either of you out of title contention.

But then came the main part. He said, “If Penn State rushes for 200 against Ohio State, well, if they do that and Julian Sayin goes off it probably still equals an Ohio State win.” So, to win against Penn State, Sayin’s play has to be way above the assumption of “B-level play.” But Dante Moore? He said just one line about Moore. “But Dante Moore going into Happy Valley week five, I think it is tough.” The bird gang won’t like this, but that’s what it is.

So what’s the takeaway? If you bleed green or scarlet, Pate’s warning is a two-part checklist: trust your young gun, but don’t ignore the climb ahead. Dante Moore might have the talent, but going against Penn State? That will be difficult. So while you’re mapping out your fantasy picks or memorizing your team’s opener, here’s a challenge: bring your optimism, yeah, but don’t sleep on Penn State. And maybe keep your green brake lights handy when the Ducks face down their true tests. Because, in Happy Valley, only one team stays happy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will the defense support Dante Moore?

Oregon fans, you’ve been spoiled. First with Bo Nix lighting up the field, then Dillon Gabriel carrying the torch, towering QBs who rewrote the record books and fueled dominance. But in college football, the saga never ends. The latest chapter belongs to Dante Moore. Can he match or even surpass the legacy left by Nix and Gabriel, or will he buckle under the weight of expectation?

The pressure is real. As Crain & Company noted, “I just wonder how good the rest of the Oregon roster has to be for them to be able to have the same sort of success if Dante Moore isn’t playing as well as Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.” That’s no small statement. Nix threw for 8,101 yards and 74 touchdowns over two seasons, while Gabriel racked up nearly 4,000 yards and 30 scores last year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And while the Ducks’ offense roared, defensive lapses ultimately derailed their national title dreams. The host made it crystal clear: “What’s held back Oregon… has been their defense in big games. … Look what happened to Ohio State in the playoffs… they ran through him like hot butter.”

Moore steps in amid lofty expectations from an offensive juggernaut already primed for contention. But if Oregon’s defense shows up soft again, Moore instantly becomes the scapegoat. In truth, the moment is a double-edged sword, yearning enough to chase a CFP crown but aware that one falter puts a target on his back. Moore is talented, but will he have the defensive armor and team depth to go all the way?