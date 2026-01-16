Kirby Smart’s Georgia Faces Two Major Roadblocks in 5-Star OT Pursuit

Essentials Inside The Story Kirby Smart is looking to add another warrior in the trenches through the 2027 class.

The five-star recruit has already visited Athens and praised the Bulldogs.

But, Georgia is facing stiff competition from an ACC team and one of its SEC rivals.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia dynasty is built in the trenches, but for the first time in years, those trenches are showing cracks. After losing key linemen to the portal and the NFL, Georgia has added only TyQuez Richardson from Alabama A&M so far. That’s why the Bulldogs are pushing hard for elite 2027 offensive tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle. However, that pursuit is seeing challenges from two powerhouses.

“Joshua Sam-Epelle will be in Athens this weekend. Number eight offensive tackle in the country, number 53 prospect overall,” On3’s Steve Wiltfong told Rivals. “He has already spent a lot of time in Georgia during his process. He is trending towards the Bulldogs on the rivals prediction machine. But Miami and Tennessee are two other programs giving him a lot to think about. And in the modern recruiting era, those programs have sometimes been a handful for Georgia on the trail.

So, Georgia is getting a chance to get Sam-Epelle back. He raved about the Bulldogs, talked about how physical they play, talked about their track record of player development, and getting you to the draft 100%. His words. They certainly still have a lot to stand on in this recruitment, but take nothing for granted moving forward.”

Georgia holds the hometown edge with Joshua Sam-Epelle, who plays high school football and runs track at Douglas County Tigers. When he visited Athens for the Ole Miss game, the five-star tackle said Georgia has made him a “top priority,” and that’s despite him tearing his ACL in September 2024, which cut short most of his sophomore season.

There’s still no fixed timeline for his commitment. But it’s easy to see why Georgia remains so appealing. The Bulldogs keep getting out NFL-worthy offensive linemen, and Sam-Epelle knows that. Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild, and Jared Wilson all came off the board on Day 2 of the draft. It’s exactly the kind of path Sam-Epelle wants for himself. So far, things look good for the Dawgs. But the competition is real.

Miami isn’t backing off. Sam-Epelle made a game-day visit to Coral Gables in November for the Hurricanes’ 38–10 win over Syracuse. And the Canes continue to sell development under offensive line coach Alex Mirabal. Miami already has six OL commits in the 2026 class. It is led by five-star Jackson Cantwell, with four-stars Ben Congdon and Joel Ervin right behind him. Then there’s Tennessee, which has quietly stayed in the mix.

The Vols offered Sam-Epelle back in May 2024 and have kept steady contact ever since. He visited Knoxville for the Oklahoma game and came away impressed by the “Dark Mode” atmosphere and Tennessee’s willingness to play young talent, especially true freshman David Sanders Jr., starting at tackle. That visit pushed the Vols firmly into his top three. Sam-Epelle has already hinted at a return trip to Knoxville in January 2026 or during the spring. So don’t expect this recruitment to slow down anytime soon.

Which is a better fit for Joshua Sam-Epelle?

Georgia definitely has the hometown pull and all the usual advantages. But if we’re being honest, Miami looks like the best overall fit for Joshua Sam-Epelle, largely because of its development track record. The Hurricanes’ staff has a proven track record of building massive offensive linemen into legit NFL prospects. Mario Cristobal and O-line coach Alex Mirabal have done this before with guys who look a lot like Sam-Epelle (6-foot-9, 340-pound). That matters.

Just look at Markel Bell. At 6-foot-9 and 340 pounds, he was the top JUCO offensive lineman in the 2024 class and already made major jumps in his first year as a starter at Miami. He now projects as a 2026 NFL Draft prospect. Sam-Epelle even pointed to Bell’s development, saying that kind of change “speaks volumes” and shows he can come in and get the same polish. Then there’s Anez Cooper.

He arrived as a three-star recruit and has turned into what many now see as a real-deal NFL prospect under Cristobal and Mirabal. So while Georgia offers everything Sam-Epelle desires along with the closeness to home, Miami can offer the same result, just a bit farther. The Bulldogs have been on him since his freshman year, and he’s built strong relationships with the staff, especially O-line coach Stacy Searels.