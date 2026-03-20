Judge Announces Final Decision on Ex-Stanford HC’s $75,000 ESPN Lawsuit

In March 2025, Former Stanford head coach Troy Taylor’s time at the program ended abruptly after he was let go by GM Andrew Luck. While the performances on the field were a major factor, the firing occurred six days after an ESPN report about Taylor’s alleged hostile and aggressive behavior toward his staff. In response, the former HC sued ESPN and reporter Xuan Thai, and now a judge has ruled in the matter.

A federal judge in California has dismissed Taylor’s defamation lawsuit against ESPN. In his lawsuit, Taylor argued that ESPN’s reporting on internal investigations into his conduct painted a misleading and damaging picture. But the controversy traces back to a March report by ESPN and reporter Xuan Thai, which detailed two workplace investigations into Taylor’s behavior. The findings alleged that he bullied and belittled female athletic staff members.

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A week after the story broke, he was fired, a dismissal Taylor claimed was without cause. The head coach pushed back strongly, saying, “The media’s recent portrayal of me is unfair, wrong, and contrary to my professional track record and the person I am and always have been.”

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However, the courtroom didn’t offer the comeback Taylor hoped for. Granting a motion to dismiss in a detailed 32-page decision, Judge Virginia K. DeMarchi ruled in favor of ESPN. Even the court found that its reporting was grounded and did not meet the standard for defamation.

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“The salient point of defendants’ reporting is that the 2023 investigation found that Mr. Taylor engaged in misconduct toward female staff in the workplace,” wrote DeMarchi. “That is a substantially true characterization of the 2023 investigation’s and 2024 investigation’s findings.

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The gist of the challenged statement that the workplace investigations found that Mr. Taylor engaged in discriminatory behavior targeted at women, inconsistent with Stanford’s standards, is substantially true. This statement is not defamatory as a matter of law.”

The ruling reinforces that when reporting aligns with verified findings, even high-stakes lawsuits struggle to gain traction. With that, his bid for $75,000 in compensation has failed.

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Taylor joined Stanford after taking Sacramento State to a 30-8 record in his three seasons with the program. However, his Cardinal tenure saw the program finish 6-18 over two seasons. But that’s just the on-field side of the story. Internally, his two years were marked by investigations into his alleged improper behavior, including a warning letter issued a year before he was eventually fired.

The center of Troy Taylor’s complaint

Taylor had argued that ESPN misrepresented key details, particularly noting that one investigation against him was not substantiated. More importantly, Taylor argued that the initial investigation had already been handled internally, and he also claimed he wasn’t made aware of the details from the second investigation until ESPN published its report.

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However, the content of internal investigations wasn’t made public until the report. It may have pushed Luck into making a final call on the head coach. But the allegations and eventual findings were serious enough for the fanbase to know what was going on behind the scenes.

In one incident, Taylor allegedly retaliated against a female NCAA compliance officer after she flagged minor Level III violations. He even attempted to remove her from her duties. The 2023 investigation also found that he made belittling remarks about the appearance and “smell” of female staffers. The program issues a warning letter in February 2024, warning Taylor that any further misconduct could lead to termination. However, a second investigation in July 2024 revealed that the pattern hadn’t stopped.

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After the lawsuit, ESPN said that it “fully stands by both the accuracy and propriety of its reporting.” The same was confirmed in the ruling this week.