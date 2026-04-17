Judge Announces Final Decision on Owen Heinecke’s Oklahoma Future on Thursday, Overruling NCAA

On Thursday, the Cleveland County Courthouse delivered the exact verdict Oklahoma fans were hoping for. Judge Thad Balkman thoroughly examined the evidence and set aside the NCAA’s organizational ruling, concluding that Owen Heinecke would suffer irreparable harm if denied his sixth year of eligibility.

The NCAA had originally ruled Heinecke out of eligibility because he played approximately 15 minutes of lacrosse across three matches as a freshman at Ohio State. They counted that brief stint as a full year of used eligibility, despite Heinecke later transferring to Oklahoma to play football.

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His lawyer, Michael Lauderdale, represented the linebacker at the final hearing, and after hours of arguments from both sides, Judge Balkman decided in favor of granting Heinecke his 6th year to play for the Sooners. The judge also prohibited the NCAA from taking any retaliatory action against Heinecke or the University of Oklahoma for his participation. During cross-examination, Lauderdale opened with simple but impactful lines.

“Time… He played 15 minutes of lacrosse. In return, he had an entire year taken away… It was his understanding that it would be a redshirt year…”

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During the proceedings, Balkman referenced the Trinidad Chambliss ruling and said the NCAA “failed to consider the totality” of Heinecke’s circumstances and did not treat him in good faith.

Heinecke was recovering from a high school hip injury that prevented him from competing in football during his first year. His attorneys argued that the Ohio State lacrosse coach ignored his request to redshirt while he recovered from those injuries.

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After winning the injunction, Heinecke received a call from the Oklahoma head coach, Brent Venables. The OL expressed his happiness and eagerness to return to the field.

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“Let’s do it, Coach. How exciting is that? Coach, I’m ready to get to it,” Heinecke said to Venables. He is expected to rejoin the team for the Sooners’ spring game on Saturday, April 18.

The NCAA’s rejection of his appeal, stated that he did not provide “evidence showing how it adjudicated waiver requests of similarly situated student-athletes.”

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During the emergency hearing, several high-profile figures testified on Heinecke’s behalf. This included head coach Brent Venables and GM Jim Nagy. The head coach testified that Heinecke is “just now coming into his own” and is a candidate for the Butkus Award and team captaincy in 2026.

Heinecke’s legal team presented evidence of a “shockingly similar” case of Nalani Lyde, a volleyball player who transferred from Charlotte to George Mason to play basketball. The NCAA had ended up granting Nalani an extra year under nearly identical circumstances. The legal team also compared Heinecke’s 498 total career snaps to other SEC players granted extra years after playing over 1,300 snaps.

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“To have a legacy at OU is really important to me,” Heinecke said after the final hearing. Over three seasons, Brent Venables molded the former lacrosse player into a perfect fit for the Sooners’ defensive scheme, making this courtroom win crucial for both of them.

Owen Heinecke’s Career

Owen started his career with OU after transferring from Ohio State. His first season turned into a total bust as he recovered from an injury. At the Sooners’ 2025 playoff run, he recorded 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and three sacks last season. He played in 13 games while starting 5 of them.

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During the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama, Heinecke led all Sooners defenders with seven tackles. In his 3 years with this college, he played 39 games and recorded 84 tackles. Heinecke was also at the NFL Combine, where he recorded a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, a 1.64-second 10-yard split, a 34.5-inch vertical jump, and a 9-foot-11-inch broad jump.

Before this ruling, Heinecke was a projected late-round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. He participated in the NFL Scouting Combine and Senior Bowl while awaiting this ruling. He pursued this injunction specifically to have the option to improve his draft stock and pursue a master’s degree in accounting.

This ruling is seen as a major legal blow to the NCAA, following a similar win by Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss). However, it contrasts with recent legal wins for the NCAA in cases involving quarterbacks Joey Aguilar (Tennessee) and Chandler Morris (Virginia).

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Heinecke’s return is a massive boost for Oklahoma. After recovering from early injuries following his transfer from Ohio State, he transformed into a defensive anchor. Instead of heading to the pros, the veteran linebacker is coming back.